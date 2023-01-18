City Council votes in favor of library resolution while staff uses public comment period to be heard on the issue

RACINE — In an emotionally fraught City Council meeting, the issue of wage and benefit increases for staff of the Racine Public Library was discussed for nearly two hours.

Ultimately, the City Council voted to adopt a resolution encouraging the Racine Public Library Board of Trustees to allow library employees to have the wage and benefit increases all the other city employees received.

However, the library Board of Trustees is not obligated to incorporate those raises into its budget.

The library board voted against implementing the wage and benefit increase, expressing concerns the City Council patched together its budget using one-time funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. The library board’s primary concern was that wage increases could not be sustained in the future, leading to layoffs at the library.

The resolution passed by a vote of 8–5. Voting in opposition were Aldermen Melissa Kaprelian, Henry Perez, Jeffrey Peterson, Terry McCarthy and Jeff Coe. Alicia Jarrett abstained from the vote, and Marcus West was excused.

There are 65 people employed at the library. The city budgeted $125,000 for wage and benefit increases.

The library Board of Trustees could use the money for bonuses, rather than wage increases. The trustees gave a one-time bonus last year.

If those funds are not used by the library, they will be reincorporated into city coffers at the end of the year.

Library board

The Board of Trustees is in charge of the library’s budget, and its members are under no obligation to implement the wage increase.

In fact, the library’s Board of Trustees voted down the 3% wage differential for employees who live in the city – a benefit all other city employees receive – in Dec. 2021.

Those who work at the library are city employees, and there were council members who expressed their dismay that library staff would not get the wage and benefit increases that every other city employee received.

Alderman Natalia Taft, a co-sponsor of the resolution, was one of those who encouraged passage of the resolution for that reason.

Employees

Employees of the library used the public comment period to be heard on the issue for the first time, they claimed. There were repeated allegations that they were left out of the discussion of the wage increase and they were spoken to without being given the opportunity to be heard.

Library board trustee Angelina Cruz told the council she has repeatedly asked that the issue be put on the library board’s agenda for discussion but was ignored.

One library staff member said she could use the wage increase to help pay her student loans and save for a house so that one day she and her partner perhaps could start a family.

Another staffer said, “This board is worried about its budget in 2024. I’m worried about my grocery bill today.”

One staff member said library personnel deserved the same pay increase that every other city employee received.

Leadership

Angela Zimmermann, the executive director of the library, was in and out of the meeting claiming there was a “coup” – though she did not say who she thought was responsible for that coup.

She appeared very emotional and threatened to quit.

“I’m saying my farewells to everyone at this point,” Zimmermann said.

However, she later said she would talk over her future with the library Board of Trustees, which will meet on Thursday.

What the city saw as advocating for city employees, Zimmermann saw as bullying from the city and attempts to circumvent library leadership by communicating directly with library staff.

Alderman Melissa Kaprelian, who is president of the library Board of Trustees, was furious with the City Council, telling them the library has the bare minimum number of people to run the library.

In fact, she said they are operating at half the staff that is “considered bare bone capacity for its service population based on Wisconsin library standards.”

Kaprelian noted that three years ago the library absorbed a 10% budget cut from the city, and the cut was never restored. She added the library is surviving due to the creativity of the director and the resiliency of the staff.

“We are running very thin on a very tight budget,” Kaprelian said. “Any additional long-term funding obligation, without long-term supporting additional revenue, could make us have to decrease our staff even more.”

Kaprelian went on to say that “honoring and compensating the staff” is always a consideration of the board.