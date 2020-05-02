City Council to consider legal brief supporting Safer at Home order before state Supreme Court hearing

Under state law, Evers' administration and Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm believe they have the authority to enforce restrictions — such as closing schools and churches — in the interest of public health in the face of an epidemic.
The Republican lawsuit argues that Palm and Evers overstepped their bounds, claiming that the administration shouldn't be able to enforce an order that lasts more than 60 days without the Legislature's approval.
Evers' attorneys have countered, saying that the ongoing public health emergency affords the administration the ability to keep restrictions in place.
The mayor's emergency declaration in support of the amicus brief states that "protecting the health and safety of City of Racine residents and employees is of paramount importance."
It also states, "Wisconsin local health officials and Wisconsin municipalities desire to provide information to the Supreme Court of the State of Wisconsin regarding the local and regional effects of COVID-19, and the need for a unified, state-wide approach to the response thereof."
"It is appropriate that the City of Racine join with such Wisconsin local health officials and Wisconsin municipalities in order that Racine’s interest in the matters before the Supreme Court of the State of Wisconsin be known."
The City Council is scheduled to meet virtually at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The meeting is set to be live-streamed on the City of Racine, On the lake Facebook page.
