City Council to consider legal brief supporting Safer at Home order before state Supreme Court hearing

RACINE — Racine City Council is set this week to vote on the city filing an "amicus curiae brief" regarding the statewide Safer at Home order.

The discussion is sponsored by Mayor Cory Mason and the brief would show support for Gov. Tony Evers' Safer at Home order that a Republican-led lawsuit is challenging in the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments on the order Tuesday regarding the legality of the order.

Under state law, Evers' administration and Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm believe they have the authority to enforce restrictions — such as closing schools and churches — in the interest of public health in the face of an epidemic.

The Republican lawsuit argues that Palm and Evers overstepped their bounds, claiming that the administration shouldn't be able to enforce an order that lasts more than 60 days without the Legislature's approval.