RACINE — The City Council Tuesday approved the proposed water and sewer service agreement between the city, Racine Water Utility and the Village of Mount Pleasant, even though some aldermen objected to the process.
Alderman John Tate II of the 3rd District said that while he had no objection with the substance of the agreement, he took issue with how the negotiations were handled by Mount Pleasant and Racine County.
“The negotiating wasn’t good-faith negotiating — it was at the barrel of a gun,” said Tate.
Tate motioned to defer voting on the agreement when City Attorney Scott Letteney read some last-minute changes that the Mount Pleasant Village Attorney’s Office e-mailed on Tuesday before the council was scheduled to vote on the agreement. Instead, the council waited as city staff passed out copies of the updated document.
Alderman Q.A. Shakoor II, of the 8th District, who kicked off the discussion by voicing support for the agreement, was irritated with the process.
“Don’t give me anything at the last minute,” said Shakoor. “After looking at (the updated agreement), it’s fine but this is not the way to do business.”
The agreement was approved by a vote of eight aldermen in favor, two against, one abstention and three aldermen absent.
Those who voted in favor were Shakoor and aldermen Tracey Larrin, Sandy Weidner, Terry McCarthy, Mary Land, Henry Perez, Jason Meekma and Melissa Lemke.
Voting in opposition were Tate and Alderman Carrie Glenn of the 10th District. Alderman Mollie Jones of the 2nd District abstained. Aldermen Jeff Coe, Steve Smetana and James Morgenroth were absent from Tuesday’s meeting.
Foxconn’s water infrastructure
In August, the Mount Pleasant Village Board voted in favor of the proposed water pact, which would provide water and sewer service to the village’s new 3,900-acre industrial tax increment district, which includes all three Foxconn development areas that stretch from Highway 11 to Highway KR and from the Interstate to 90th Street.
The proposal was discussed in closed session at three Committee of the Whole meetings through August and September, then went to a Waterworks Commission meeting and a Finance and Personnel Committee meeting last month, which also took place in closed session.
Mayor Cory Mason said the deal before the Council on Tuesday was not substantially different than the one approved by the Mount Pleasant Village Board in August. Mason said the city had worked through some of the smaller details, but the bigger pieces of the agreement remained the same.
The approximately $100 million infrastructure deal would commence on Jan. 1, and be in effect throughout the life of the tax increment district. The infrastructure to run water to the area will be paid for by Mount Pleasant through borrowing and repaid from revenue generated by the TID.
In the past, debt accrued from infrastructure development would be paid through residential-equivalent connection fees. One provision of the agreement is it will reduce REC fees from $3,623 per connection to $500 a connection.
Alan Marcuvitz, an attorney representing Mount Pleasant on the Foxconn development, told The Journal Times after the village approved the agreement that the fee would remain in place until the debt from the infrastructure update is paid off.
Public safety, transit and more
Aside from water issues, the agreement includes provisions to help both municipalities prepare for the Foxconn development.
Mount Pleasant agreed to allocate $150,000 per year for Racine’s public safety services and increase its funding for the city’s bus system from $238,000 to $340,000 starting next year. The year after, funding will be based on ridership. In return, Mount Pleasant will have two representatives on city’s Transit Commission.
The city would also receive $150,000 for public safety starting in 2019 and continuing for another 29 years for a total of $4.5 million through the life of the TID.
The municipalities would also form a boundary commission to assess the Mount Pleasant and Racine boundaries and recommend adjustments to facilitate delivery of services.
The municipalities also discussed the potential expansion of Racine’s wastewater treatment plant. The former Case IH tractor plant, owned by CNH Industrial, lies just south of Racine’s current wastewater facility in Mount Pleasant. If the city opts to buy that land for a sewer treatment plant expansion, the village would detach that parcel and allow it to be attached to the City of Racine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.