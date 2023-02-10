RACINE — The Committee of the Whole voted Friday to recommend a 6 p.m. start time for Racine City Council meetings, which currently start at 7 p.m.

The City Council will vote on the matter March 7. If adopted, the ordinance will go into effect at the next meeting March 21.

The council sets the dates for meetings at the beginning of the year. The start time for council meetings is included in a different ordinance, which the council is seeking to amend.

There were multiple reasons the earlier start time was sought, the first being to shorten the work day for the staff of the Racine Clerk’s office.

There also are benefits for the council and public. A 7 p.m. start time means some meeting stretch late into the night.

Initially, the ordinance sought to have a more flexible start time by removing any language that indicated a start time, except that meetings should occur after 5 p.m.

Alderman John Tate II, president of the City Council, said the flexibility would be helpful if council was scheduled to meet after the Committee of the Whole, which sometimes happens.

That idea, however, did not receive the support of the committee.

Alderman Terry McCarthy said he wanted to see a consistent start time, so the public would have a set time for attending.

Additionally, a flexible start time could be abused by future administrations.

McCarthy said that as long as the ordinance did not indicate a start time the public could count on, “I will continue to not support this.”

Alderman Jeff Coe amended the motion for a consistent start time of 6 p.m., which was ultimately adopted.

