City Council closes Root River to watercraft during Sixth Street bridge construction

RACINE — Recreation on the Root River will be prohibited for a short period during the construction of the new Sixth Street Bridge in late 2021.
However, since the closure is slated for the winter months, the prohibition will probably only be noticed by well-insulated kayakers.
The City Council voted Tuesday to close the Root River for recreational purposes during selected periods of construction.
The area will be closed to all watercraft from Nov. 1, 2021, through Feb. 28, 2022, while the causeway is being installed, the existing structure is removed, and for the partial removal of the causeway.
The bridge construction project is slated for September 2021 to December 2022. In that time period, the old bridge will be demolished and a new one constructed.
Root closed to recreational boating
The ordinance covers the area of the Root River between Horlick Park Drive and Parkview Drive, essentially 300 feet upstream and 1800 feet downstream.
During the time period, no watercraft may be on the Root River, including boats, canoes, kayaks, inner tubes, or anything else that may float near the construction site.
However, the city engineer could extend the closure dates at any time between Jan. 1, 2022, and Nov. 30, 2022, if it is determined that construction-related activities presents a danger to the public.
The city engineer could close the waterway for a maximum of 20 additional days.
Construction activities that could lead to such closure include pile driving, girder and concrete rib arch erection, construction formwork for the new bridge, concrete placement for the new bridge, removal of framework, and complete removal of causeway.
Notice of the closure will be posted. The fine for ignoring the closure could be as great as $500.
Project a long time in the planning
The Sixth Street Bridge was built in 1928 and is known for its art deco features, including terra cotta reliefs representing gargoyles, ships, bison, and agricultural symbols.
The city has been discussing the replacement of the bridge since at least 2015.
The City Council voted to replace the bridge in May 2019 for an estimated cost of $5.6 million.
The state will pay 80% of the cost. The city’s portion is about $1.3 million.
The city opted to replace the bridge, rather than preserve it, because the cost of historic preservation added $1 million to the final cost when the council first looked at the possibility in 2016.
Ayers Associates, the firm designing the new bridge, has said they pay homage to the original structure in the new design.
