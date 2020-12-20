City Council closes Root River to watercraft during Sixth Street bridge construction

RACINE — Recreation on the Root River will be prohibited for a short period during the construction of the new Sixth Street Bridge in late 2021.

However, since the closure is slated for the winter months, the prohibition will probably only be noticed by well-insulated kayakers.

The City Council voted Tuesday to close the Root River for recreational purposes during selected periods of construction.

The area will be closed to all watercraft from Nov. 1, 2021, through Feb. 28, 2022, while the causeway is being installed, the existing structure is removed, and for the partial removal of the causeway.

The bridge construction project is slated for September 2021 to December 2022. In that time period, the old bridge will be demolished and a new one constructed.

Root closed to recreational boating

The ordinance covers the area of the Root River between Horlick Park Drive and Parkview Drive, essentially 300 feet upstream and 1800 feet downstream.

During the time period, no watercraft may be on the Root River, including boats, canoes, kayaks, inner tubes, or anything else that may float near the construction site.