City Council adopts $28.5M funding package to turn ARPA funds into opportunities for Racinians

RACINE — The City Council has voted to adopt a sweeping funding package that aims to turn ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds into opportunities for city residents.

Mayor Cory Mason requested ARPA funds for investment in six categories: home ownership and neighborhood revitalization; workforce opportunities; community resiliency; employee recruitment and retention; sustainability and smart cities; and budget stabilization for the term allowed as stipulated by the federal government.

The city has already committed about $17.5 million of its $46.2 million in ARPA funds, so the $28 million package represents the remainder of the city’s funding.

To stretch the funds as far as possible, organizations are encouraged to utilize the funding for matching grants or reinvestment that extends the scope and longevity of the package.

Student loans

Included in the package is a tool the council anticipates will aid in the recruitment and retention of employees: student loan repayment assistance as a benefit for full-time and regular part-time, non-represented employees.

Kathleen Fischer, the city’s finance director, said city staff researched the subject and concluded the city could very well be one of the first municipalities in the country to offer student loan repayment as a benefit. Student loan repayment benefits have mostly been associated with the private sector.

The pilot program would allocate $300,000 over a four-year period.

Employees who are residents of Racine would have a maximum annual benefit of $2,400 and non-city residents would have $1,200. Those terms could change depending on funding.

Programs

In an effort to address issues of inequity, key features of the package focus on housing and job skills.

The council approved $6 million for the Community Development Authority to increase the percentage of people who own homes as well as revitalize neighborhoods.

The funding was intended to support, among other things, land banking as well as support for infrastructure improvements.

In addition to housing, the council intends to fund programs that prioritize job skills.

At the top of the list is a youth jobs program that will fund the following:

$1.4 million to create opportunities to hire city youths, with a focus on at-risk youths.

Funding will provide stipends for at least 50 summer jobs starting in the summer of 2022.

Through departments such as Public Works and Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services, program funding is intended to give youths experience in street maintenance, forestry, recreation programs, etc.

An additional $600,000 is intended for short-term staff or contracted services to oversee the expansion of youth job opportunities, with special reference to jobs in the trades.

Funds also will be allotted to encourage city residents in general to pursue careers in the trades.

The package provides $510,000 for scholarships. These scholarships will support up to 250 adults as they complete local pre-apprenticeship training. Mason called the scholarships “a once-in-a-generation opportunity to invest in city residents and help them access training for family-supporting jobs and careers in the trades.”

Both the Wisconsin Regional Training Partnership/Big Step and First Choice Pre-Apprenticeship programs provide people with training and pathways into the trades, but both programs are underutilized.

The challenge is that people who are working full time, or who have multiple jobs, do not see the feasibility of training — especially unpaid training when there are bills to be paid.

Similar programs in other cities saw improved participation when participants had financial support during the training period.

An additional $600,000 will fund a limited term/contracted employee to oversee the city’s efforts to connect city residents with jobs in the trades and other opportunities with a wage that will allow them to support themselves and their family.

Resiliency

The council approved giving $10 million to the Racine Community Health Center’s capital costs campaign.

Located in the Lincoln-King neighborhood, the build-out of the clinic and community center has an estimated cost of $51 million.

The city is leading the effort to raise funds for the project, which includes potential funds from public and private grants.

Aid

The council also allocated funding for programs that serve the underclass.

About $800,000 in funding would be allocated to the CDBG Advisory Council to assist nonprofits in need of services and programs.

Additionally, $600,000 was allocated for the city’s Financial Empowerment Fund, which is a free financial counseling service provided in partnership with nonprofit Housing Recourses, Inc. The funds will also allow the city to receive a $100,000 matching grant from its national partner.

The City Council voted unanimously to pass the package on Oct. 16.

