BURLINGTON — An agreement between City of Burlington and Racine County could give the lot at 617 Pine St. a new lease on life.
Racine County Treasurer Jane Nikolai said the property’s tax delinquency records go back to 2011. At one point, its mortgage company had tried to foreclose on the property, and the county is owed $58,768.02 in back taxes for the site. The building on the lot is condemned.
On Feb. 1, 2017, the Burlington City Council directed city staff to contact Racine County to draft an agreement: If the county would foreclose on the property, the city planned to buy the lot from the county.
The county foreclosed on the lot this April 16. Now the ball is in the city’s hands.
To buy or not to buy?
Now that the county owns the lot, the City Council has to decide if it wants to buy the lot from the county. If aldermen decide not to, the county would still own the building, and anyone who wishes to buy the lot would need to pay the back taxes.
The agreement the city and county put before the Committee of the Whole last week stated that in exchange for the lot, the city would pay $6,149.59. That would reimburse the county for special assessments the county paid to the city for sewer/water and snow removal.
If the city sells the lot, proceeds from the sale up to $58,768.02 would go to the county as compensation for the lot’s back taxes.
It’s unclear if the city would first be able to first recoup any expenses incurred, such as to raze the building or pave the lot, before paying back the county. But Nikolai said the county is willing to work with the city to find a solution.
Alderman Steve Rauch said he was “not excited” about the city’s end of the deal.
“My concerns with buying the property are that we’ll get stuck with it, or it becomes a parking lot,” said Rauch.
Walters said that in the discussion with the City Council in 2017, the plan for the property had been to convert it to a parking lot to meet the parking needs on that end of downtown. But with a new council, that plan could change.
Alderman Tom Preusker suggested that in some municipalities, lots are leased to a neighboring business for a private parking lot until a developer is found.
City Attorney John Bjelajac said the advantage of acquiring the property is that at least the city would have control over the property’s future.
“Instead of someone else owning it and we’re on the sidelines waiting for something to happen with it,” said Bjelajac.
Alderman Bob Grandi asked about the timeline for the property should the city decide to purchase it.
Walters said that the city doesn’t not have the funds to raze the building in its 2018 budget. But if the council decides to purchase the lot at the Aug. 7 meeting, those funds can be allocated during budget discussions this fall.
The resolution giving the city approval to purchase 617 Pine St. is scheduled to go before the Burlington City Council at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 7 at the council chambers at 224 E. Jefferson St.
