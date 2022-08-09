City considers making harassment of election workers an offense

RACINE — The city is considering a new ordinance that will make disorderly conduct toward/harassment of election workers an offense with possible fines of $300-$1,000.

The Finance & Personnel Committee voted on Monday to recommend the City Council adopt the ordinance at the next meeting of the council on August 16.

City Clerk Tara McMenamin (formerly Coolidge) said the ordinance would protect everyone working during an election, which includes those working on mobile election units.

McMenamin said there has been an increase in disorderly conduct during elections.

“There is a lot of misinformation out there, so tensions are high on both sides,” she said and added that election officials and workers are worried.

McMenamin said she did not want those working during an election to think they had to subject themselves to yelling or other misconduct.

“They are there to serve democracy,” she said. “I want to make sure we’re defending them.”

Reaction

Alderman Maurice Horton was supportive of the effort.

“In the district where I vote, there’s a lot of elderly people, and I don’t think they deserve to be harassed or become fearful of coming back to work,” he said.

Alderman Henry Perez, who was in attendance but does not sit on the committee, wondered who would be defining “disorderly conduct” and who got to decide if something rose to the level of disorderly conduct.

City Attorney Scott Letteney said disorderly conduct was already defined under the statute.

He also explained that while an election worker would make the decision to call the police, whether or not the accused actually received a citation would be up to the police.

Ordinance

The new ordinance reads in part:

“Conduct toward election official. (a) No person shall, in a public or private place, engage in violent, abusive, indecent, profane, boisterous, unreasonably loud, or otherwise disorderly conduct directed at or toward an individual working in their capacity as an election official or based on their position as an election official, under circumstances in which such conduct tends to cause or provoke a disturbance.

(b) No person shall knowingly interfere with or obstruct any individual working in their capacity as an election official in the performance of such individual’s duties related to the conduct of an election.

(c) No person shall send an individual working in their capacity as an election official or based on their position as an election official a telecommunication message, with the reasonable expectation that such individual will receive the message, using any harassing, violent, abusive, threatening, indecent, or profane language or image, or any other message in which such telecommunication message tends to cause or provoke a disturbance.

d) Definitions. i. “Election official” has the same definition provided in Wis. Stats. § 5.02(4e),

(e) Penalty for violation. i. Any person violating this section shall, upon conviction for a first offense, forfeit not less than $300.00 nor more than $1000.00.

ii. Any person violating this section shall, upon conviction for a second or subsequent offense within one year, forfeit not less than $1,000.00 nor more than $5,000.00.