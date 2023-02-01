City considering adopting permanent ordinance for e-scooters

RACINE — Bird scooted through the first hurdle to becoming a more permanent fixture on the city’s landscape.

The ordinance that brought electric scooters to Racine for the last two years ended Dec. 31.

The Public Safety & Licensing committee held a hearing Monday and afterward voted to recommend that City Council adopt a permanent ordinance for e-scooters.

The issue will be taken up by the council Feb. 7. The fee schedule will be determined during the budget process.

Alderman Jeff Coe acknowledged that the second year of the pilot program was “vastly improved” compared to the first year.

He said there were only a few times he had to reach out to Bird about an issue, and the company was responsive.

Benefits

Trevor Jung, the city’s transportation director, was on hand to promote the benefits of the scooters.

There was a 24% increase in ridership during the pilot program’s second year, indicative of the popularity of the scooters with the public.

Jung said the scooters provide an inexpensive, convenient way to travel short distances, promote an active lifestyle and reduce short-trip car use, which in turn reduces emissions, traffic and the demands of parking.

Further, the data showed they were used primarily to travel to the city’s beaches and downtown, which is good news for businesses.

Ordinance

The new ordinance creates two provisions not included in the temporary ordinance.

The first provision is that the entity providing the scooters — whether it is Bird or another company — may reapply for a new license every year before Oct. 15.

The second provision is that if the committee denies a license, the company may request a due process hearing to address allegations and present witnesses.

Alderman Jeffrey Peterson challenged the due process provision, which he called burdensome to the city.

“Why would we do that?” Peterson asked.

Nhu Arn, from the city attorney’s office, explained that the due process provision is required by law.

“Before you take away that license, there has to be a procedure in place for the licensee to rebut whatever the allegations are,” Arn said.

The language mirrors other provisions where businesses must seek a yearly license.

Use

Jung provided the committee members with data showing use of the scooters during the second year of the pilot program which included:

Nearly 15,000 rides, a 24% increase compared to the year before; although, the company increased the number of scooters available.

An average of 71 rides per day; the data also shows the most popular months for the scooters were June and July.

An average trip distance of 1.89 miles.

An average miles per day of 134.35 by all scooters.

An average ride duration of 21.2 minutes.

Jung also noted there were 281 people using the scooters regularly to commute, which was based on riding patters of the user.

Green

Jung promoted the fact scooters were potentially reducing carbon emissions by 3.87 metric tons. This was based on an average of metric tons emitted by vehicles making the same trip as a scooter.

However, that point was challenged by Peterson, who questioned whether the emissions by the fleet manager driving around and managing the scooters was in the accounting of the emissions reduction.

Caitlynn Goodspeed, a senior account manager with Bird and liaison between the company and the city, said she did not know the fleet manager’s carbon footprint.

“If you’re going to sell it as green, sell the whole picture,” Peterson said.

Jung agreed that Peterson made a good point.

