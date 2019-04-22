RACINE — The request from the City Attorney’s Office for the City of Racine to reimburse Racine Police Officer Brinelle Nabors for his legal fees is moving on to the City Council.
At Monday’s meeting, the Finance and Personnel Committee voted to move the motion forward with the recommendation to approve.
Nabors faced charges of felony misconduct in public office and misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct and was found not guilty on each count in January.
The allegations stemmed from an incident on Nov. 20, 2015, when Nabors was working as an off-duty security officer at Park High School, 1901 12th St., when Nabors was subduing a student who police suspected of possessing an illegal substance.
Under Wisconsin statute, law enforcement officers who are exonerated of criminal charges they receive while in the line of duty are generally entitled to receive reimbursement of their legal fees.
Nabors was represented in his defense by attorney Patrick Cafferty who is a member of the Police and Fire Commission. His attorney’s fees totaled $22,800.
If approved by the Common Council, the city would pay the legal costs out of the miscellaneous judgement and claims fund.
Other cases approved
The committee also approved the City Attorney’s Office’s request to represent city employees and officials in two other cases: Tyran Pinkins v. City of Racine et al., and House v. Cleland, et al., both of which have been filed in U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Wisconsin.
Pinkins cites two incidents. In one, Racine Police Officer Joshua Diedrich allegedly punched Pinkins while he was in the midst of a diabetic seizure for which Pinkins was hospitalized.
The other occurred about a year later when Pinkins was residing at HALO, 2000 DeKoven St. Another person called the police complaining that Pinkins’ headphones were too loud. When Racine Police arrived, Pinkins was in the bathroom and claims that police barged in, began yelling at him and deployed a Taser on him. Pinkins alleges that the Taser probe had to be surgically removed from his back.
According to Monday’s agenda, the city has not made a decision whether to handle the case in-house or hire outside counsel. Outside counsel fees would be paid from the City Attorney’s Office’s budget for professional services.
In Charles House v Scott M. Cleland et al., the plaintiff, Charles A. House, 51, claims four members of the Police Department violated his Fourth Amendment and 14th Amendment rights during a search and arrest on Feb. 10, 2017.
While searching House’s person and vehicle, police reportedly found and confiscated $1,923 from the center console of the vehicle.Officers then searched garbage cans on House’s property, where an officer reportedly found a bag of what was reported to be heroin.
House’s attorney filed a motion to suppress the evidence from the garbage can. Later the case was dismissed, though court transcripts do not confirm why.
House filed a similar suit seeking damage costs related to arrest and time spent in custody. The suit was dismissed on May 23, 2018, with a judge ruling that House had filed the suit after its allowable six-month window and did not appear in court for a hearing.
House has been convicted of drug charges related to the manufacture/delivery of heroin and cocaine and is currently facing felony charges of imitation of a controlled substance and four counts of manufacturing/delivering less than three grams of heroin, and delivery of schedule I or II narcotics.
The City Attorney’s Office decided it will handle the case in-house so there would be no additional cost to the city.
