RACINE — The Racine City Council will hold two committee meetings on Monday.

The Public Safety & Licensing Committee will meet at 5 p.m. at City Hall in room 207B to discuss the following matters:

A change of agent application for LaMexicana, 1336 State St., 8th Aldermanic District. The applicant has a Class A fermented malt beverage and intoxicating liquor license.

A new class B and C fermented malt beverage and wine license for Little Fish Buffet, 4901 Washington Ave., 12th Aldermanic District.

An application for a new class B retail fermented malt beverage and intoxicating liquor license for Chartroom Restaurant, 209 Dodge St., 1st Aldermanic District.

A new class B retail fermented malt beverage and intoxicating liquor license for Bridge Tavern, 303 Dodge St., 1st Aldermanic District.

The Personnel & Financing Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall in room 303 to consider the following matters:

A tentative contract between the city and the Racine Police Association.

An electric service agreement with We Energies to participate in their Electric Vehicle Commercial Pilot Program, which will offset the upfront costs of the electrification of the RYDE Racine fleet.

The program offers credits to help pay for customer costs of utility upgrades as well as possible rebates for facility electrical work.

The city is eligible for a Revenue-Based Extension Allowance of $388,773.

Based on the estimated We Energies costs to make the required distribution system upgrades of $103,704, the city is eligible to receive a rebate of up to $285,069 to make necessary electrical upgrades.

Accepting the proposal from Patagonia Health Inc. to provide electronic health record software for the public health clinic for five years, not to exceed $225,000.

That the Public Health Department be authorized to accept a $10,980 grant from the State of Wisconsin Department of Health Services for the DHS-DPH Preventive Health and Health Services grant.

That the Public Health Department accept $30,000 for the WI Lead in Water Testing and Remediation Initiative from the State of Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Division of Public Health.

That the Public Health Department accept $348,950 for ELC Enhancing Detention from the State of Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Division of Public Health.

The purpose of the funding is to rapidly establish and monitor key activities related to COVID-19 in the areas of epidemiology, laboratory and informatics.

