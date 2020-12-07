City changes historical landmark ordinance to prevent stalling of raze orders on dangerous buildings

RACINE — A modification to a local ordinance will end the delay on raze orders for buildings under consideration for a historic landmark designation, following the delays on plans to demolish The Park theater.
The City Council voted unanimously to adopt changes to the ordinance on Tuesday. The revision will allow the chief building inspector to raze buildings deemed a threat to health and safety without regard to the landmark designation process.
However, another change will also afford buildings some protection from being torn down by their owners during the landmark designation process.
Some history
The Park has been on the list of the city’s problem buildings for more than three years.
In August 2017, the Building Department issued 12 violations of city building code that were not addressed by the building’s owner, John Apple. So in June 2018, the city issued the raze order.
Apple attempted to prevent the city from razing the building through the courts, but his petition was denied and the raze order remained in effect. Next, Apple sought a historic landmark designation for the building, which ground the process to a halt.
State law gives the chief building inspector the ability to tear down buildings that are deemed unsafe, but a local ordinance prevents the raze order permit from being issued while the landmark process is underway.
Mayor Cory Mason explained the process of designating The Park as a historic landmark while it was under a raze order exposed the inconsistency in the ordinances.
The group of advocates attempting to save an old theater got what they wanted: The Park has been given historic landmark status. And now the city is free to raze it.
City Attorney Scott Letteney outlined the issue.
“The way it exists right now (before the ordinance change), when there is a request for historical or landmark designation, a raze cannot occur at all — even in a situation where the chief building inspector deems the building so unsafe that it should come down immediately,” Letteney said.
Letteney added the ordinance change would give the chief building inspector flexibility to issue raze orders when a building had deteriorated to the point it is a public hazard, and the building owner could not apply for landmark status simply to prevent that from happening.
Additional change
The second change to the ordinance provided some protection for old buildings.
Letteney explained the change would prohibit building owners or their representatives from razing old buildings while the historic landmark designation process was underway. As an example, Letteney said someone might buy a building with the intent to raze it for any number of reasons, such as development.
The ordinance would protect the building from demolition during the process.
Not just unsanitary
Ken Plaski, the chief building inspector, said in an interview that under state law, a building might not necessarily be razed simply because it is unsanitary. The Park, for example, had such issues due to a sewage leak in the basement and bird waste in the upper floors where a collapsed roof had allowed birds to move in.
In that case, the city could have just put a notice on the door indicating the building could not be used until the situation was made sanitary.
However, there were other issues.
There are two factors in state law that weigh heavily in the decision to demolish a building: 1) the reasonability of repairs in terms of cost, and 2) the potential for structural collapse or other dangers.
Under state law, if repairs exceed 50% of the assessed value of the building divided by the ratio of the assessed value to the recommended value, then the repairs are presumed unreasonable.
Plaski explained The Park had both structural issues and met the unreasonable cost of repairs element of the statute.
He said the building had an assessed value of about $150,000, but in his estimation it would take more than $1 million to repair it and bring it up to code.
Inspections
Plaski said when he examines a building, he looks first at the outside systems, the roof structure, the walls, doors, and windows.
He looks to see if anything is sagging or for other tell-tale signs of structural issues. He also looks for structural integrity to determine if the structure is in danger of collapsing. However, imminent collapse is not the only danger.During the public hearing, Plaski noted it was not uncommon for elements of a building to fly off in storms, creating hazards for pedestrians and motorists.
On the inside, he examines the electrical, plumbing, and ventilation systems, with a particular eye toward when they were last renovated to determine if they would have to be brought up to modern code. The Park, he noted, would need major renovation to bring its systems up to current codes.
“Some of the systems in there are from 1928, some from the 1950s, and they are not in good shape,” he said.
Plaski also examined the building’s three small apartments on the second floor and the two storefronts on either side of the theater entrance.
“Those were in pretty bad shape,” he said, noting an instance where bare wires hung from the ceiling, which could brush someone’s head as they walked through.
A lot of the repairs and alterations were done without permits, Plaski added, indicating there had been no inspection.
