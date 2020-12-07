City changes historical landmark ordinance to prevent stalling of raze orders on dangerous buildings

Not just unsanitary

Ken Plaski, the chief building inspector, said in an interview that under state law, a building might not necessarily be razed simply because it is unsanitary. The Park, for example, had such issues due to a sewage leak in the basement and bird waste in the upper floors where a collapsed roof had allowed birds to move in.

In that case, the city could have just put a notice on the door indicating the building could not be used until the situation was made sanitary.

However, there were other issues.

There are two factors in state law that weigh heavily in the decision to demolish a building: 1) the reasonability of repairs in terms of cost, and 2) the potential for structural collapse or other dangers.

Under state law, if repairs exceed 50% of the assessed value of the building divided by the ratio of the assessed value to the recommended value, then the repairs are presumed unreasonable.

Plaski explained The Park had both structural issues and met the unreasonable cost of repairs element of the statute.

He said the building had an assessed value of about $150,000, but in his estimation it would take more than $1 million to repair it and bring it up to code.