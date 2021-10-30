City budget update: Expect small increases in fees, only about $7 a year total

Alderman CJ Rouse suggested the council come up with a plan that would avoid causing animosity between city employees.

He suggested the 3% be used as a bonus for new hires with a possible 3% retention bonus for long-time employees — especially since they will be training the new hires.

By Thursday’s committee meeting, Alderman John Tate II, president of the City Council, said they were working on amendments to the budget to address the issue.

Alderman Jeff Coe raised the second issue concerning compensation in regards to step increases.

City employees did not get a step increase in the last budget, he reminded the committee. And since the step increase does not kick in until the anniversary date of hire, some employees may not get their increase for many months.

If a person was hired in December, he observed, they might not get their increase for another year.

Coe said he feared the City Council was taking steps that would cause animosity between employees: “All of our employees are valuable to us and some aren’t going to feel valuable.”

Tate agreed, and said it was something the council would have to explore further.