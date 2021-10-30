City budget update: Expect small increases in fees, only about $7 a year total

RACINE — The city’s 2022 proposed budget looks similar to the 2021 budget with very little sea change, though some fees will be increased.
This was the message from Kathleen Fischer, the city’s finance director, who met with the Committee of the Whole on Monday to present a general overview.
She called it “a status quo budget” that had little that was significant or new over the year before.
The presentation of the budget was the first step in the budget process. The committee met with department heads and discussed the budget throughout the week.
Fee hikes
Fischer described the changes to the budget from 2021 to 2022 as modest ones.
The proposed tax levy for 2022 is $56,492,894, which is a decrease of $681,798 or 1.19% from 2021.
The proposed property tax rate was $14.72 per $1,000 of assessed value, a decrease of 18 cents.
Fischer said that was the city's lowest property tax rate since 2013.
However, if the budget is eventually adopted as it currently stands, taxpayers can expect to see some fee increases for both stormwater and recycling.
The stormwater fee, which is billed quarterly on the utility bill, will increase by $1.47 to $36.42 per quarter.
Recycling fees will increase by $1.21 to $64.24 annually
Altogether, the fees will go up $7.08 annually, which is a 2.55% increase.
There was very little change to the general fund expenditures.
The general fund was budgeted for $84,744,045, an increase of $498,598 over last year’s $84,245,407.
Fischer said that since 2010, the Consumer Price Index has gone up nearly 25%, but the city’s general fund expenditures have only increased 3.35%.
Controversy
While the process has not included some of the hard decisions the City Council has had to make in the past few years to keep the budget balanced, it was not without controversy — with particular reference to employee compensation.
Approximately 76% of the budget is in salary and benefits.
There were multiple areas of contention concerning compensation, to include a 3% increase in salary for employees who live in the city and the step increases, which were discussed by the Committee of the Whole.
The proposed 3% increase was announced by Mayor Cory Mason during his budget presentation as a method for encouraging city employees to live in the city.
However, during discussions on Wednesday, multiple alderman noted they have been hearing from city employees who took issue with the proposal.
Alderman CJ Rouse suggested the council come up with a plan that would avoid causing animosity between city employees.
He suggested the 3% be used as a bonus for new hires with a possible 3% retention bonus for long-time employees — especially since they will be training the new hires.
By Thursday’s committee meeting, Alderman John Tate II, president of the City Council, said they were working on amendments to the budget to address the issue.
Alderman Jeff Coe raised the second issue concerning compensation in regards to step increases.
City employees did not get a step increase in the last budget, he reminded the committee. And since the step increase does not kick in until the anniversary date of hire, some employees may not get their increase for many months.
If a person was hired in December, he observed, they might not get their increase for another year.
Coe said he feared the City Council was taking steps that would cause animosity between employees: “All of our employees are valuable to us and some aren’t going to feel valuable.”
Tate agreed, and said it was something the council would have to explore further.
However, changing the date the step increase kicks in could be tricky business.
Fischer explained the step increases were built into the payroll system and had been for many years.
She said: “Any deviation would require an enormous amount of operational and manual intervention into our payroll system.”
The budget process is to continue Monday when the Committee of the Whole meets a final time before sending the budget to the City Council.