City awards emergency funds to 18 Racine businesses, potentially preserving 59 jobs

RACINE — The City of Racine has awarded forgivable loans to 18 small businesses to help them sustain 59 jobs during the COVID-19 crisis.

The Racine Small Business Emergency Fund was announced on March 23, the day that Gov. Tony Evers issued a “Stay at Home” order for all non-essential businesses. It was the first COVID-19 small business fund established in Wisconsin, according to Racine Mayor Cory Mason.

“Racine is fortunate to be home to a number of major corporations more capable of weathering the coronavirus, but as many as three-quarters of companies in our community are small businesses,” said Mason stated in a press release. “Often, small businesses operate on very slim margins, and may have less than 30 days of cash on hand to continue.”

The fund re-allocated $250,000 in funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development that was initially allocated for the city’s micro-loan program. Businesses with 10 or fewer employees, earning low to moderate incomes and affected by the coronavirus could apply for $1,000 to $15,000 in loans. The six-month loans could be forgiven if the business proved the funds were spend as stated in the application, such as to cover overhead and maintain payroll.