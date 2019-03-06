RACINE — The Racine City Attorney’s Office has recommended approving the payment of $50,000 to the City of Kenosha after a Racine Police officer recruit injured a Kenosha officer during a training exercise last year.
According to a statement issued by the Racine City Attorney’s Office, the incident occurred March 13, 2018, at Gateway Technical College’s Kenosha Campus, 3520 30th Ave. During a break between exercises in the training room, a “Racine officer knocked down a (City of) Kenosha officer which resulted in an injury that required surgery and physical therapy.”
In a Feb. 25 letter to Mayor Cory Mason and the City Council, the City Attorney’s Office said the $50,000 figure was made after reviewing the record and based on available information. “To protect the privacy of the injured Kenosha officer, no other details would be provided on the injury,” the statement said.
Shannon Powell, communications consultant for the Office of the Mayor, would only say that the injury was not caused by a shooting.
The communication was introduced to the City Council Tuesday and referred to the Finance and Personnel Committee, which meets Monday. The committee will make a recommendation, and the measure will go back to the City Council on March 19, where the council will vote to either accept or reject the recommended payment.
