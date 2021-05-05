City asks 4th Fest parade attendees to 'remain vigilant' about safety this summer

RACINE — Decorated floats and beloved community members will fill Main Street again with the return of the 2021 Independence Day Celebration, but with COVID-19 safety precautions still at the forefront, the City of Racine officially announced Wednesday.
According to a news release, the parade’s theme will be “United We Stand.” It will take place on Monday, July 5, due to a “long-standing agreement” that when the Fourth of July lands on a Sunday, the community follows the federal holiday observance.
Mayor Cory Mason, city officials and members behind 4th Fest of Greater Racine — the nonprofit that organizes the parade — met to discuss how to conduct the famous parade while recognizing the limitations of the pandemic, the press release said.
The 4th Fest board and the city agreed to allow a parade on Main Street while cutting the number of parade participants to about half. The route of the parade will also be longer to allow for more space and encourage social distancing.
“We are not done with the pandemic. COVID is not done with us,” Dottie-Kay Bowersox, the city’s public health administrator, said in an interview Tuesday. “It’s imperative for people to social distance and wear masks (at the parade). ... We want everyone to be engaged in the (parade), but make it as safe as possible.”
According to the press release, the city is asking everyone to “remain vigilant against the COVID-19 virus by getting vaccinated, coming to the parade with just members of your household, social distancing from those not in your household and remember to wear a mask if you are with unvaccinated people.”
“I know everyone is so excited,” said Anna Clementi, an organizer on the 4th Fest board and vice president of operations at Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce. “We’re going to have this messaging (COVID-19 reminders) repeated over and over.”
Mayor Cory Mason said the modified celebration will be a great opportunity for the city to show it can safely hold larger events. “We want to compliment 4th Fest for doing modified celebrations to make it safer,” he said. “The opportunity to bring (the parade) back puts us on the path of normalcy. Emotionally, it’s a real relief.”
In the news release, Mason stated: “We need everyone to enjoy the parade responsibly for the health of the community. The safest way to enjoy the parade is to get vaccinated.”
According to a Monday update from the city, nearly 40 percent of Racine County residents (78,046) have received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 31 percent of residents (61,370) completing the vaccine series.
Shannon Powell, the mayor’s chief of staff and communications director, urged Racinians to get the vaccination.
“If you want to go to the parade and you’re nervous, the best thing you can do is get vaccinated,” Powell said. He noted there are many resources available in Racine County — like the clinic at Regency Mall or local pharmacies like Hometown Pharmacy — to get vaccinated.
How to take part
Jake Lovdahl, co-chair of the parade committee, said an application is available online for those who want to participate in the parade.
“We are requiring anyone in the parade to wear a mask per the City of Racine’s request,” Lovdahl said.
Permits for the parade and fireworks must still be approved by the city’s Public Works and Safety Committee and the full Common Council, the press release said.
For more information on the 4th Fest, visit www.racine4thfest.org.
4th Fest is a private, nonprofit organization funded through fundraisers and donations. Applications to participate in the parade are found on the website and are due June 4.
