City asks 4th Fest parade attendees to 'remain vigilant' about safety this summer

According to the press release, the city is asking everyone to “remain vigilant against the COVID-19 virus by getting vaccinated, coming to the parade with just members of your household, social distancing from those not in your household and remember to wear a mask if you are with unvaccinated people.”

“I know everyone is so excited,” said Anna Clementi, an organizer on the 4th Fest board and vice president of operations at Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce. “We’re going to have this messaging (COVID-19 reminders) repeated over and over.”

Mayor Cory Mason said the modified celebration will be a great opportunity for the city to show it can safely hold larger events. “We want to compliment 4th Fest for doing modified celebrations to make it safer,” he said. “The opportunity to bring (the parade) back puts us on the path of normalcy. Emotionally, it’s a real relief.”

In the news release, Mason stated: “We need everyone to enjoy the parade responsibly for the health of the community. The safest way to enjoy the parade is to get vaccinated.”

According to a Monday update from the city, nearly 40 percent of Racine County residents (78,046) have received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 31 percent of residents (61,370) completing the vaccine series.