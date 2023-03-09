RACINE — The city's firefighters have a new contract, more than two years after the last one expired.

The contract incudes a 15% pay increase over a three-year period, a retention bonus, additional vacation time and benefits non-union city employees have already obtained.

However, the contract also includes some reductions in retirement benefits.

The City Council approved the new contract Tuesday.

Members of Racine’s public safety departments have been working under a contract that expired Dec. 31, 2020.

Contract

The three-year contract includes the following pay increases for firefighters:

• As of Jan. 1, 2021: 4%

• As of Jan. 1, 2022: 3.50%

• As of Jan. 1, 2023: 1%

• As of Dec. 31, 2023: 3%

• As of Jan. 1, 2024: 1%

• As of Dec. 31, 2024: 3.25%

The city also agreed to pay a $2,000 retention bonus to all city firefighters who are still employed within 30 days of the contract's approval.

Firefighters also will be eligible for the city’s 3% pay differential for those who live within the city limits.

The council established the pay differential to encourage its workforce to live in Racine and to off-set the higher cost of doing so.

Health insurance

Firefighters will see a reduction in the health insurance premium share, from 10% to 7.5%.

The contract also recognizes the dispute that continues on appeal between the city and its public safety departments.

The City Council made changes to the retirement benefits of all its employees in 2019 to reduce legacy costs during a time of severe budget constraints.

The change saved the city $3.2 million in its first year, but critics of the move have said the changes should have been phased-in, rather than taking away a benefit that was previously negotiated for employees.

Under the contract, cash payments at retirement for accumulated sick leave were reduced and phased out.

• Those retiring between Jan. 1, 2025 and Dec. 31, 2025 will have a $10,000 limit on cash payout for accumulated sick days.

• Those retiring between Jan. 1, 2026 and Dec. 31, 2026 will have a $7,500 limit on cash payout for accumulated sick days.

• Those retiring between Jan. 1, 2027 and Dec. 31 2027 will have a $5,000 limit on cash payout for accumulated sick days.

• Those hired after Jan. 1, 2021 will not be eligible for sick-leave cash payment.

In the past, it was possible to retire and receive unlimited cash payments for unused sick leave.

Handbook

In a separate vote, council members moved to transfer retirement eligibility from the negotiated contract to the employee handbooks, which has been the subject of dispute for more than three years.

This action was made possible by action taken by former Gov. Scott Walker in 2011 – first with Act 10, which excluded public safety, and then with Act 32 that reduced public safety’s ability to negotiate a contract.

Before Act 32, public safety unions could bargain for salary, benefits and working conditions.

Act 32 included a provision that restricted the union’s ability to bargain for health insurance, with special reference to its design and selection.

Both sides agreed in 2020 to put the issues before the Wisconsin Employee Relations Commission. Almost 18 months later, WERC sided with the city.

Both of the city's public safety departments — fire and police — are participating in an appeal of that decision.

In the meantime, language regarding the health insurance plan at retirement was removed from the agreement and placed in the employee handbook.

Should the courts side with the public safety departments on appeal, the city and the firefighter’s union will meet to decide what actions will be taken.

Handbook

In removing retirement language from the contract and placing it in the handbook, the city established the Rule of 78, which states that employee must be at least 53 years old and have continuous years of service so that 53 plus the years of service equals 78.

With the eligibility met, an employee can retire but continue on the city’s health insurance plan until eligible for Medicare.

