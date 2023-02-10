RACINE — The new apartment buildings long discussed for Lake Avenue will proceed after the City Council agreed on a unanimous vote Tuesday to increase the developer’s incentive.

The agreement represents an additional $3.5 million for construction of a 202-unit, market-rate apartment building at 233 Lake Ave.

Breakwater is the first new construction downtown in more than 20 years.

In 2021, the council agreed to provide $2.6 million as a developer incentive, which will be paid in part through an infrastructure grant and in part from TID 14 funds.

However, construction inflation since then resulted in an $8 million increase in the cost of the project. With some cuts and grants, the company was able to reduce the funding gap to $7 million.

Under the amended agreement, Hovde Properties will absorb half of the $7 million, along with the increase in interest, and the city will provide the other half when construction is completed.

Randy Guenther, of Hovde Properties, said during Tuesday’s meeting the business was transparent with the city, providing proof of all the increases in costs it’s facing.

“We’re not unique,” he added. “This is a challenge lots of builders and developers face today.”

However, the caveat is that the company does not receive any funding from the city until the building is constructed and has its certificate of occupancy.

Guenther said construction inflation is at 24% or 25% or even higher, depending on location, and interest rates have doubled.

Construction is scheduled to begin in March. Because the developer is moving forward with public funds, they must participate in Racine Works, which will require 20% of the work hours on the development to be filled by Racine residents.

TID No. 21

The city acquired the property at 233 Lake Ave. in 2015 from We Energies for $160,000.

The City Council, in an effort to make the property look more attractive to potential developers, created Tax Incremental District No. 21 in 2018. Because it has been in the custody of the Community Development Association, which is a tax exempt body, TID No. 21 has accrued no value.

TID No. 21 will now begin to earn value.

A Tax Incremental District earns money in the following way: The city sets a base value when the TID is created. As the property value increases due to the development, the difference between the base value and the increased value — called an increment — is set aside.

In the case of TID No. 21, the developer will receive a “paygo” incentive payment. That payment will be 95% of the TID increment from the first year to the 15th year. In years 16 and 17, the portion of the increment paid to the developer will be 50%.

The city’s portion of the increment will stay in the TID for improvements within the TID.

Operational fund

In the state of Wisconsin, the only way to increase a city’s operational levy is through net new construction.

Once completed, the Breakwater development represents $40 million in new valuation, which will allow the city to increase its operational tax levy to approximately $300,000 additional funds per year, every year, from now on.

An increase in valuation from development drives down property taxes for homeowners. In 2023, property taxes were down 12.5%; though, there were multiple factors contributing to that decrease.

Belle City Square, on Northwestern Avenue, is one example of how a development in a TID benefits the city and taxpayers.

For decades, the old Horlick’s Malted Milk Plant, on Northwest Avenue, was a couple of abandoned buildings bringing in little in the way of property taxes.

Once fully developed, it could represent a $100 million valuation, or a $2.5 million tax increment with the city — as one of the taxing bodies — receiving 10% yearly.

That is $250,000 toward the general fund that does not come from homeowners.

And the city has three developments underway: Breakwater, Hotel Verdant and Belle City Square.

Development

The development will be located on Lake Avenue near Gas Light Street. The six-story building will have ground-floor parking, as well as additional outside parking, and five floors of living space.

Guenther described the building as influenced by the Art Deco period in keeping with the downtown and said they “did not want to do anything ultra-modern.”

There will be a public space leading from Lake Avenue to the harbor.

“The lakefront connection will create green space that doesn’t exist today and connectivity to the lakefront,” Guenther said.

16 photos and video from Racine's 2023 Splash and Dash into Lake Michigan Splash and Dash 2023 Time to splash Camera ready Getting pumped up Divers from across the galaxy Divers on your mark And now we dash Taking the plunge Mission accomplished It might be a little cold I splashed, now I must dash Making a break for it Nice warm robe It's probably much warmer in Alabama right now Best way to start the day, not to mention the year A perfect day Time for a selfie