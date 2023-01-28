City announces snow emergency protocols

RACINE — The City of Racine announced snow emergency protocols in advance of a storm expected Saturday afternoon.

John Rooney, the commissioner of Public Works, said in a written statement the snow emergency would start at 3 p.m. on Saturday and will conclude at 6 p.m. Monday.

In snow emergencies, no parking is permitted on either side of the city’s arterial and collector streets. As always, alternate side parking is in effect from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Rooney noted the National Weather Service predicted heavy snowfall starting Saturday. Rooney explained the snow emergency was necessary to assist Department of Public Works employees with snow removal.

Rooney explained the parking restrictions will help DPW crews remove as much snow as possible from city streets.

For more information, visit cityofracine.org/snowemergency.