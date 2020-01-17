City announces second round of microfund financing for small businesses

RACINE — The City of Racine announced Thursday that it is expanding financing options for early-stage microenterprise businesses through the Microenterprise Financial Assistance Program, or “Micro Fund,” in 2020.
The Micro Fund provides up to $15,000 in low-interest loans to Racine-based owner-operated businesses with five or fewer employees.
“In 2019, the response to the Micro Fund program showed there was a real need for alternate financing for Racine’s smallest businesses,” said Mayor Cory Mason.
“This program begins addressing lending disparities experienced by African American, Hispanic and other under-represented business owners, and promises to help Racine entrepreneurs capitalize on regional business opportunities and will help them move to the next level. These businesses are critical to creating vibrant neighborhoods and ensuring economic resilience in our community.”
Five businesses were selected to be the finalist for the City’s first ever microfund loan program in 2019. The program received interest from many local businesses, but also from elected leaders throughout the state.
Last year's five winners were Valid Kixx, 524 Monument Square; Yogi’s Pud’n, 1505 Washington Ave.; I Love Tamales, a food truck; 2SwiftSuits, 411 Main St., and Audreyanna’s, 1124 High St.
The goal of the program is to foster business growth and economic prosperity for Racine business owners supporting low- or moderate-income households.
The Department of City Development expects up to $100,000 will be made available in 2020 for the microfund through federal funding from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Community Development Block Grant program (CDBG).
Eligible businesses must have five or fewer employees, including the owners, and be in operation between six months and three years. The microfund has fewer federal regulations than other City of Racine Small Business loan programs, and supports the City’s five-year Comprehensive Plan for economic development.
The City of Racine’s Neighborhood Services Division is accepting applications through March 2. Applications will be reviewed on a competitive basis, based in-part upon the scoring matrix included in the application materials.
For application materials and program details, go to cityofracine.org/CDV/RFP/, call 262-636-9151 or email ben.lehner@cityofracine.org. Paper copies can also be picked up at the front desk of City Development at City Hall, Room 102, 730 Washington Ave.
Alyssa's favorite community stories from across Racine County this past year
Younger people like myself can learn a lot about our future by learning from older, wiser people.
1. Violet Yorgan, now 100, was so involved in the community in her younger years, and seeing her family come together to celebrate her century on this planet was pretty special to witness.
2. I love to get out in the Racine community, and it never ceases to amaze me how many wonderful people are doing some pretty incredible things to help each other out. The Kingdom Builder food drive was life-changing to witness. It’s an example of how perseverance and selflessness can impact the community in a big way.
3. It was encouraging to see the Racine Dominican sisters, whom I have a ton of respect for, doing something to show that they are partners in equality. They put a lot of passion into connecting with the black community, and allowing an honest, open dialogue about race relations in the area.
4. As a crime and courts reporter, I don’t often get to learn about the history of Racine County’s land, but learning about the Kuiper Farm was so interesting, and seeing how much the county has built around it over the years, and how it will be the future home of Aurora, was a full circle moment for the Kuipers. And I got to be there as they described it, which is why I love being a journalist.
5. Corinne Reid Owens is an inspiration for me. She was so incredibly brave at a time that it was not easy to do so. She fought for equality and gave back to the community, even though she had to fight so hard just to be a part of it. I wish I had met Reid Owens when she was alive, but getting an opportunity to do some research about her, and write about her legacy, meant a lot to me.
