Photos and video: RUSD students and area fire departments compete in chili bowl

RACINE — Marvell Robertson was shocked but happy to win. Robertson, a senior at Case High School, and classmate Xander Marsh took first place Thursday in the inaugural Racine Fire Department vs. Racine Unified School District Chili Bowl. Robertson and Marsh, who cooked a homestyle chili, had the best of 12 chilis made by area fire departments and culinary students at Case, Horlick and Park high schools.

Park students Juan Benitez and Mya Lowery took second place, and RFD Engine 5 placed third. Five people, including Racine Mayor Cory Mason, judged the chilis. The contest took place at Racine Fire Department Station 1, 810 Eighth St. RFD and RUSD officials hope to make the event an annual occurrence.