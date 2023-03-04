RACINE— The City of Racine and its firefighters have come to a tentative agreement on a new contract, more than two years after the last contract expired.
The agreement will be considered during a special meeting of the Finance & Personnel Committee on Monday and then be sent to the Racine City Council on Tuesday for a vote.
The tentative agreement includes the following provisions:
- A 15.75% raise implemented over four years (retroactive to Jan. 1, 2021).
- A $2,000 retention bonus to all members of the local.
- An additional paid holiday and 24 hours of vacation time.
- 320 hours of paid parental leave.
- A 3% pay increase for city residents.
- Student loan repayment assistance for city residents.
- Down payment assistance for city residents.
“I want to congratulate both bargaining teams and thank the members of the Racine Professional Firefighters Local 321 for ratifying this agreement,” Racine Mayor Cory Mason said. “As we continue to face an increase in fire and EMS calls, I know we can continue working together to keep our city safe and healthy through this time.”
Alderman Natalia Taft, chairman of the Finance & Personnel Committee, said the contract reflects the city’s appreciation for the work of firefighters during difficult times.
“I’ve always been grateful to our firefighters for the hard work they perform for our community,” she said.
She called the agreement “a good compromise in managing the long-term fiscal sustainability needs of the city and supporting firefighters with competitive wages and benefits that will allow us to recruit and retain excellent public safety workers.”
Retirement
City firefighters and police have been working under a contract that expired Dec. 31, 2020.
The dispute between the city and its public safety wing stems from changes made in 2019 to the benefits package that impacted insurance coverage and retirement benefits, changes the city said were necessary in the face of a budget shortfall that was anticipated to be in the millions.
Fire and police unions argued that the changes should have been part of contract negotiations, while the city argued that state legislation prevented municipalities from bargaining those areas.
Both sides agreed to put the matter before the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission, and after almost 18 months, WERC sided with the city.
That decision is now on appeal.
City Administrator Paul Vornholt confirmed there is language in the contract that recognizes the decision has been appealed.
Neither the city nor the Racine Police Association commented on a potential settlement for the police.
