City adopts nine additional overlay districts for access areas

RACINE — The City Council has adopted nine overlay districts for access areas across the city, but Alderman Henry Perez questioned whether the action would scare developers away from doing business in the city.
The motion passed Feb. 2 with all but Perez voting for it.
Matt Sadowski, assistant director and principal planner for the Department of City Development, presented the overlay district proposal to the Planning, Heritage, and Design Committee on Jan. 27.
He described an overlay district as a proactive action that creates a base standard that can articulate the city’s vision of an area to developers and property owners in advance.
The overlays do not apply to homes or two-unit dwellings.
The city began working on the nine overlay districts last March and the process continued through January.
There were notices of public hearings, public comments were taken, 3,000 notices were mailed to those within the districts, and the ordinance passed the Planning, Heritage, and Design Committee with a recommendation for approval.
Mayor Cory Mason praised the move.
“It’s good for city to have vision for these areas,” Mason said. “Also good for developers to have an idea which uses are acceptable for each property area.”
The city currently has 22 overlay districts, which includes sections of Douglas Avenue, West Racine, State Street, and Uptown — to name a few.
Sadowski said the overlay districts would serve as a tool for quality and compatible economic development in the city.
The nine districts include: Three Mile Road, Durand Avenue, Horlick Avenue, North Beach, Pershing Park, Racine Street, State Street, Westgate and Taylor Avenue.
The ordinance provides developers a framework common in all the districts, which defines the boundaries of the overlay district, articulates its purpose and intent statement, establishes the permitted and conditional uses and basic guiding principles.
The overlay district is also unique to the space it occupies.
For example, one overlay expresses that all fences must be decorative in nature, and be set back far enough that the area in front may be landscaped.
Once the overlay was in place, it would apply to businesses within the district. If a business wanted to paint or expand its footprint, it would first have to apply to City Development to ensure the action was consistent with the standards of the overlay district.
Opposition
Alderman Perez expressed his fear that one more layer of bureaucracy would discourage business owners from starting businesses in Racine.
One of the overlay districts is in his district, the one at Washington Avenue and Ohio Street.
Perez said there appeared to be too many zoning rules, which were overwhelming and discouraging; they could also be expensive, he said.
Perez said one of the chief complaints of his constituents was the cost of doing business in the city. He also expressed concern the Taylor Avenue overlay would interfere with the county’s plan for building a new juvenile detention center in the city.
City Attorney Scott Letteney pointed out the county has not submitted a proposal for the new detention center.