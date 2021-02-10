City adopts nine additional overlay districts for access areas

The city currently has 22 overlay districts, which includes sections of Douglas Avenue, West Racine, State Street, and Uptown — to name a few.

Sadowski said the overlay districts would serve as a tool for quality and compatible economic development in the city.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The nine districts include: Three Mile Road, Durand Avenue, Horlick Avenue, North Beach, Pershing Park, Racine Street, State Street, Westgate and Taylor Avenue.

The ordinance provides developers a framework common in all the districts, which defines the boundaries of the overlay district, articulates its purpose and intent statement, establishes the permitted and conditional uses and basic guiding principles.

The overlay district is also unique to the space it occupies.

For example, one overlay expresses that all fences must be decorative in nature, and be set back far enough that the area in front may be landscaped.

Once the overlay was in place, it would apply to businesses within the district. If a business wanted to paint or expand its footprint, it would first have to apply to City Development to ensure the action was consistent with the standards of the overlay district.

Opposition