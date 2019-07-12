WATERFORD — Waterford’s signature oversized Adirondack chairs along the river at the village’s Huening Park near the Village Hall recently received a facelift thanks to a collaborative effort from Absolutely Waterford and Fox River Christian Church-Waterford.
“The chairs have been painted with a hint of the beach in fresh blue and green,” said Dawn Brummel, Main Street manager for Absolutely Waterford, a community organization working to promote and enhance the village’s Downtown district.
Main Street is a program developed by the National Trust for Historic Preservation that is meant to be a self-sustaining, grassroots community organization committed to restoring downtowns as the business, cultural and social center of a community.
In hopes of promoting the village on social media, photo ops on and around the chairs now include #WaterfordWI, which was carefully stenciled near the top of the oversized seats by the volunteers.
More than two years ago, Joshua Bowser, a 2017 graduate of Waterford High School, was looking for an Eagle Scout project. At that time, former Village Administrator Rebecca Ewald suggested he build the larger-than-life Adirondack chairs, which have proven to be a hit among locals and visitors. Bowser tackled the project with great enthusiasm and built a pair of chairs that sit along the Fox River today.
“The inspiration and skill of Rebecca and Josh illustrates the lasting effect of working together to improve a community,” said Brummel.
Bowser raised the money to build the chairs from local businesses and community members, and with the help of the village’s Department of Public Works, placed them in the park in summer of 2017. Absolutely Waterford purchased the paint and supplies and worked with Bowser to see through his vision.
Impact Team to the rescue
Fox River Christian Church’s Community Impact Team stepped forward to work with Absolutely Waterford, after local art students were unable to finish them due to a number of challenges including the inability to move them into the classroom. Karen Stirmel, the team’s leader, said she and her team were excited to work on the project.
“Our church wants to find ways to love the community,” she stated, “and this is one of many ways to show we care. God provided a great day for painting by the river.”
The decision was made to go with a simple design of just two colors along with the hashtag. They are now complete and ready for visitors to enjoy, she said.
A vision realized
Bowser stated previously that the chairs would become a landmark in the community, drawing people to the park to take their picture and enjoy the river.
His statement has truly become reality, according to Brummel. “And now the chairs will be even more popular since they are sitting bright and beautiful,” she said.
“Whether you come for River Rhythms every other Thursday evening, enjoy an outdoor activity hosted by the library, or come for a picnic by the river, take time to sit in the chairs. Snap a photo, post online and share the memory. Everyone is welcome,” Brummel added.
