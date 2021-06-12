Church festivals are back in Racine County, but not all of them. Here's your 2021 church festival guide

RACINE COUNTY — After church festivals across the county were canceled last year due to COVID-19, some are back this year, some are virtual and some are still tentative.

Take advantage of this great offer! Just $1 gives you full access for 6 months to exclusive content from The Journal Times and journaltimes.com. The incredible deal won't last lo…

The two biggest in Racine County, at St. Lucy and St. Rita, are aiming for big returns in 2021. But St. Lucy’s festival is being held outside of the city, and St. Rita still needs help from the community to pull off its festival.

The planned returns with changes are emblematic of what stage American society is at regarding the pandemic: it’s almost over, but not quite yet.

Guidance

The “Catholic Comeback” from the Archdiocese of Milwaukee is a guide to returning to parish operations and ministry. The last version of the guide was published May 20 and states outdoor festivals are allowed starting July 1 and must follow all requirements, restrictions, guidelines and safety protocols established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the local municipalities and local health departments. Takeout or outdoor food service is preferred.