Church-backed pregnancy center in western Racine County lands ultrasound equipment to discourage abortions

Chad Novasic, grand knight of the Knights of Columbus Council 15665 in Burlington, said the ultrasound machine will help the pregnancy center counsel young people who are sometimes distraught over unplanned pregnancies.
If a couple is considering aborting a pregnancy, Novasic said, seeing an image of a fetus may convince them to continue the pregnancy.
“It helps them make decisions and feel comfortable with that,” he said.
The three-dimensional ultrasound device, delivered Wednesday, is similar to equipment used in hospitals and clinics for medical care. At Life Choices, it will be used strictly for counseling clients on family-planning decisions.
The center is not a clinic, but offers parenting classes, adoption referrals, pregnancy testing and other services. All services are free of charge.
Through a national faith-based organization called Care Net, the Burlington facility is affiliated with other Life Choices centers in Kenosha, Elkhorn and Delavan. Some of the other centers have ultrasound equipment already.
"I don't know of any other nail salons that offer that kind of relaxing, peaceful environment that we do for our pedicures."
"I go to Dr. Jones and I have been coming here since 4K. I love my teachers and friends; this is my home."
Celebrating a $38,000 donation to Life Choices pregnancy counseling center in Burlington are, from left, Curt Stang and Chad Novasic, both of the Knights of Columbus Council 15665, and Renee Meinholz and Keith Pollek, both of Life Choices.