RACINE — Saturday marks the end of an era, as it’s the last day before Buckets Pub goes under new management.

Chuck and Connie Brandt first opened the sports bar, 2031 Lathrop Ave., in 1984 and have owned the business ever since.

The bar was the couple’s second business in Racine, starting with Riverside Pub in the late 1970s into the early 1980s.

City of Racine Mayor Cory Mason proclaimed April 28 “Chuck & Connie Brandt Day” in honor of the couple’s many years of service to the community.

A post on the City of Racine’s Facebook page said, “Chuck and Connie are extremely valued local business owners who over the years have positively impacted our local economy, and now we’re excited to see them enjoy retirement.”

Chuck and Connie owned Buckets Pub for nearly 40 years, but as Chuck is months away from turning 70, the two knew it was time to retire.

Chuck recalls first opening the pub when he and his wife were in their late 20s, how the friends they had at the time got old and had children, and now the children of their friends are having children of their own.

Owning the pub never felt like a job to Chuck. He said he always saw it as an adventure.

“That’s what it was to me (an adventure). Every day was different.” Chuck said. “Working with the public can be a little crazy, but most of the time it can be gratifying to do it.”

Chuck said that it will be hard to walk away and lock up for the last time, but the business has been good to the Brandt’s and the family they raised while running it.

“This was all we had,” Chuck said. “It was our job and our business.”

Chuck said when he first announced his retirement, he was asked by many of his patrons, “Do you really want to do this?”

While his regulars were adamant that he should keep on running the pub, Chuck was firm on his decision to retire, wanting to have “his time too.”

“The things we missed or couldn’t do, now we hope we have time to go do them,” Chuck said.

While the Brandts are walking away, this is not a goodbye for Buckets.

The sports bar will receive a new name and new owners, as well as possible changes to its menu.

“Buckets Pub 2nd Round” will be the establishment’s new name, with a planned re-opening set for May 13.

The new owners include Marci Burley, owner of Marci’s On Main, 236 Main St., along with Joey and Anna McGrath, owners of Joey’s Yardarm.

Chuck and Joey have had a friendship for around 40 years, and knowing that his pub will be taken over by local Racine business owners puts a smile on Chuck’s face.

“I know that it was going to good, local people,” Chuck said. “That’s the best part.”

While ownership is changing for the pub, the new owners have assured longtime patrons that the Brandt’s famous wings will not be going anywhere.

Chuck said he has no concerns about the changes coming to his former pub, knowing it is in good hands.

“I think I can just say is, ‘Thank you.’ Thank you to everyone,” Chuck said, expressing his gratitude to the community that his business has called home.

As a goodbye to the community, Buckets will be serving prime rib dinners Saturday starting at 3 p.m.