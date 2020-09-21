Christopher Webster found guilty in death of Jose Angel Padilla

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Christopher Webster was found guilty of felony murder as a party to a crime on Tuesday afternoon for the May 22, 2019 shooting death of Jose Angel Padilla.

After a five-day trial, the jury in the state of Wisconsin versus Christopher Webster went into deliberation at 5:17 p.m. Monday. The jury deliberated for about 90 minutes before being sent home, resumed at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday and returned a verdict early Tuesday afternoon.

Webster, 20, was found guilty due to his complicity in an attempted armed robbery that ended in the death of Jose Angel Padilla from a shotgun blast on the evening of May 22, 2019. Padilla, a Case High School graduate, was 19.

In closing arguments Monday, Assistant Racine County Prosecutor Diane Donohoo claimed that Webster lied on the stand last week, recounting a version of events directly following the shooting that did not fit the known timeline.

Defense attorney Mindy Nolan argued that the true mastermind of the crime was Deshawn Ellison, 18, who is set to go to trial for first degree homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon as a party to a crime on Oct. 5.