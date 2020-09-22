Christopher Webster found guilty in death of 19-year-old Jose Angel Padilla

They waited upstairs while Edgar Martinez and Angel Padilla went into the basement to hang out with Webster. Cunningham claimed that Webster invited Martinez over specifically so the group already there could rob him.

Nolan lambasted Cunningham’s testimony, whom she called the state’s “star witness.”

She said Cunningham lied on the stand repeatedly, continually backpedaling, saying he couldn't remember key details and asking for frequent breaks.

“He couldn’t keep his story straight,” Nolan said.

The defense claimed that Webster tried to stall as Ellison pressured him to give them the go-ahead to strike through texts they sent from upstairs in the kitchen. The prosecution said that Webster gave the “thumbs up” as the victims set out to leave shortly after they had arrived when Martinez noticed that Webster was acting abnormally.

Nolan said she was not convinced that Ellison even set out to commit a robbery at all.

Last week, Martinez testified that when he and Angel Padilla got to the landing at the top of the basement stairs as they tried to leave Webster's home, Ellison opened the kitchen door on the main level.