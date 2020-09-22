Christopher Webster found guilty in death of 19-year-old Jose Angel Padilla

RACINE — Christopher Webster was found guilty Tuesday afternoon of felony murder as a party to a crime for the 2019 shooting death of Jose Angel Padilla.
After a five-day trial, the jury went into deliberation at 5:17 p.m. Monday. The jury deliberated for about 90 minutes before being sent home. Jurors resumed at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday and returned a verdict early Tuesday afternoon.
Webster, 20, of Racine, was found guilty due to his complicity in an attempted armed robbery that ended in the death of Angel Padilla from a shotgun blast on the evening of May 22, 2019.
Angel Padilla, a Case High School graduate, was 19.
In closing arguments Monday, Assistant Racine County Prosecutor Diane Donohoo claimed that Webster lied on the stand last week, recounting a version of events directly following the shooting that did not fit the known timeline.
But Defense attorney Mindy Nolan argued that the true mastermind of the crime was Deshawn Ellison, 18, who is set to go to trial for first-degree homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon as a party to a crime on Oct. 5.
Witness testimony debated
In testimony last week, for which the state offered him immunity, witness Jayden Cunningham said that Webster set up the robbery. Cunningham and Ellison went to Webster’s house in the 1200 block of Center Street together on the day of the shooting, with a shotgun in hand.
They waited upstairs while Edgar Martinez and Angel Padilla went into the basement to hang out with Webster. Cunningham claimed that Webster invited Martinez over specifically so the group already there could rob him.
Nolan lambasted Cunningham’s testimony, whom she called the state’s “star witness.”
She said Cunningham lied on the stand repeatedly, continually backpedaling, saying he couldn't remember key details and asking for frequent breaks.
“He couldn’t keep his story straight,” Nolan said.
The defense claimed that Webster tried to stall as Ellison pressured him to give them the go-ahead to strike through texts they sent from upstairs in the kitchen. The prosecution said that Webster gave the “thumbs up” as the victims set out to leave shortly after they had arrived when Martinez noticed that Webster was acting abnormally.
Nolan said she was not convinced that Ellison even set out to commit a robbery at all.
Last week, Martinez testified that when he and Angel Padilla got to the landing at the top of the basement stairs as they tried to leave Webster's home, Ellison opened the kitchen door on the main level.
Ellison was holding a shotgun and Cunningham was at his side. Martinez said that Ellison only said “oh yeah,” cocked the gun and then fired, hitting Angel Padilla in the back. Cunningham claimed that Ellison told the victims to give them what was in their pockets before shooting.
Donohoo characterized Martinez as the state’s most credible witness. In the 911 call that Martinez made one minute after Angel Padilla was shot, Martinez said that he thought Webster had set him up.
Maintains innocence
Throughout the trial the defense claimed that Webster played no part in setting up the robbery. Nolan said it made no sense for Webster to set up Martinez, one of his best friends, to be robbed for the small amount of marijuana he was reportedly carrying.
“Deshawn Ellison just wanted to kill,” Nolan said.
She said Cunningham lied to protect Ellison and himself and Ellison orchestrated both of their stories. Ellison even called Cunningham from jail after his arrest last year to try to get their stories straight, Nolan said.
“A botched armed robbery looks a lot better than a murder and a cold blooded one at that,” Nolan said.
Donohoo said that all those who played some part in the robbery, including Ellison, Cunningham, Webster and the person who supplied the shotgun were equally guilty.
“We don’t have to show that they all squeezed the trigger,” she said.
If someone is standing by, ready, willing and able to assist with a robbery, that person is a party to it, she said.
“He (Webster) didn’t intend for Jose to die,” Donohoo said. “He wanted something, probably the drugs. He didn’t want anyone hurt.”
She added that Webster’s intentions don’t matter. What matters is what actually happened.
“What happened, happened even if he regrets it,” Donohoo said.
A sentencing hearing is set for 10 a.m. on Dec. 1.
