RACINE COUNTY — Although there were some concerns, Christmas trees are still OK to recycle in Wisconsin. Wreaths and other smaller holiday greenery should be disposed of differently, however.
If you purchased any live greenery — including wreaths, swags and roping made from Fraser fir or balsam fir wood — in December, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has asked residents to place those plants into a bag and throw them away. This is because the DNR found a potentially invasive species in some Christmas items on sale last month.
“We’re recommending people to bag any natural greens (not including Christmas trees) that they have and put them in the trash,” Public Works Commissioner Mark Yehlen said.
No infestations of Christmas trees have been reported, however, and residents may dispose of them by leaving the trees on the curb. They will be picked up the next time your garbage is collected.
“We’re handling them like we normally do,” said Andrew Naber, the owner of ASDA Garbage and Recycling Service, which provides disposal services for the Town of Burlington, Dover, Yorkville, Union Grove, Rochester, Lyons and Spring Prairie.
Infestation
In December, the DNR reported that infestations of insects — the “elongate hemlock scale” — had been found in live greenery shipped to stores in Wisconsin, North Carolina and Virginia.
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection told the stores that received the infested greenery to destroy the products. However, many of the products had already been sold.
According to the DNR, the elongate hemlock scale is native to Asia and “poses a threat to our eastern hemlock forests and Christmas tree industry, as it feeds on 43 species of conifers and has mobile crawlers that emerge throughout the year that can start new infestations.”
To prevent these insects from getting a foothold in Wisconsin, the DNR suggested making sure that all potentially infected plants be placed in landfills or burned.
Fire laws differ by municipality, but in the City of Racine it would be illegal for residents to burn their greenery unless a fire pit with a cover or screen is used.
What happens to the trees?
Different municipalities have different policies when it comes to Christmas tree disposal.
In the city, the trees are ground into mulch at the Pearl Street Facility. That mulch is then occasionally made available to residents and the Parks Department throughout the year, Yehlen said.
The Village of Caledonia grinds the trees it collects into mulch too, Public Works Director Tom Lazcano said.
Naber said that the trees his employees collect end up in landfills.
“Some folks have had some trees that they might have to burn them, but we haven’t heard anything from the DNR,” Naber said.
