Christmas tree sales booming in Racine and across the globe, in spite of a pandemic
INTERNATIONAL SALES BOOM

Christmas tree sales booming in Racine and across the globe, in spite of a pandemic

RACINE — Those who have not picked up their Christmas tree may want to step it up: Sales locally are booming and in some cases lots are selling out early.

There may be any number of explanations, including the fact that fewer people are traveling to someone else’s home for Christmas and thus may opt for a tree of their own. It has also been a tough year and some may feel the need to be extra festive.

Addressing the issue from their family’s Christmas tree lot on Douglas Avenue recently were the Longo brothers: Troy, Jeff and Deano.

Usually, they would be selling trees for at least another week, but this year they may be out of trees soon.

“Christmas tree sales this year have been excellent, actually,” Deano said.

He explained with the uncertainty of the economy, the family actually cut back on the number of trees they would normally bring in.

“We probably didn’t need to do that,” Deano said, “but you never know with the economy.”

Typical of the little brother, he jokingly blamed that decision on the older brothers.

International boom

Christmas tree sales are booming internationally in spite of the doom-and-gloom news of the pandemic and politics.

The New York Times reported Sunday that “National sales data is hard to find, but across the country Christmas tree grower associations say that retailers are running through their tree supplies quickly and that growers are reporting a big increase in sales. In Michigan, farmers have seen as much as a 50% increase, said Amy Start, the executive director of the Michigan Christmas Tree Association.”

Two days later, The Times reported that “In Denmark, which exports some 10 million of the 12 million trees it produces every year, the supply of workers from Eastern Europe, which the industry in the country relies on, has dried up. Tree sellers also describe problems caused by international restrictions on travel that affect cross-border trade.”

That same article noted that the final weekend in November was the busiest one on record for the selling of Christmas trees, according to a spokeswoman for the British Christmas Tree Growers Association.

A Longo family history of tree salesmen

The Longo family has been in the Christmas business since 1945 when their Grandpa Nick began selling Christmas trees from the front yard of the family home on Randolph Street to earn extra money for his growing family.

Jeff Longo credited the family’s continued success to their customer service.

There is always a Longo brother or a nephew on hand to help trim the tree, tie it for transport and get it in the car. Additionally, everyone drives away with a mini-calendar and pen.

There is also the matter of tradition. Families who bought their trees from the Longos as children come back with their own families.

For the Longos, the tradition of selling Christmas trees also continues with Dominic, Jeff’s son, the fourth generation on the Christmas tree lot.

Jeff Longo said the family built their business together and no one went their separate way; though, their oldest brother, John, runs the family business in Florida.

“Yeah, we fight,” Deano Longo said of his brothers, “and love each other just the same.”

