Christmas time in the strike line | How UAW strikers are getting through the holidays

MOUNT PLEASANT — Jorgen Axelsen’s young kids know it will be a tough Christmas for the family.

“They are good about knowing that things are tight, and they know that the gifts under the tree this year will mostly be from grandma and grandpa,” Axelsen said.

Axelsen and his fellow unionized employees at CNH Industrial have been on strike since May 2.

As of Dec. 2, the employees of CNH Industrial a part of the UAW 180 union have been on strike for seven months, heading into the holiday season. Axelson serves as a strike captain.

Many of the strikers figure out how to live off $400 a week and what is provided by UAW’s food bank, all of which makes this holiday season a difficult one, especially for those with younger children like Sarah Middleton.

If the blistering cold weather wasn’t enough for these strikers to endure, many of them have loved ones at home to think about, and what Christmas might look like for them.

Many of the strikers have children at home. While many of the children are old enough to understand what’s going on and how the strike will impact their holidays, others with younger families have already found it hard to have a happy season. Most of the workers with younger families found promising alternative jobs and haven’t looked back.

Many people, like Bob Grohall, who has started driving for Uber on the side, got a secondary job just to make ends meet.

“If my wife didn’t work, we would be in trouble,” said striker Stephen Hanlon.

But clipping coupons and switching to one-ply bath tissue won’t work for everybody.

Many workers are staying on the line, fighting for the fair and equal treatment they feel they deserve as CNH employees, but some on the line have noticed many of their fellow workers have moved on to other jobs, usually the younger workers with younger families. The older strikers are closer to retirement age, like Jeff Haas, and have had more time to save up their money.

“At our ages, we have been working longer, and if you have saved your money, you are more able to weather this situation,” Haas said. “Younger people, with young children, just can’t do it.”

As Laurie Ringham put it, it doesn’t take very long for people to become comfortable in a new job.

“People have already been at these other jobs for more than that (a couple months), chances are we’re never going to see any of them again,” Ringham said. “They are going to be comfortable where they are at.”

UAW is listening to the concerns of its strikers and accommodating them financially as best they can.

Solidarity Day A "Solidarity Day" event is being planned to benefit the UAW strikers. A rally will take place at 2 p.m. at the union hall and will lead into a caravan of vehicles showing their support to the strikers at the picket lines. Convoys from all across the country are expected to make their way to Mount Pleasant, bringing along non-perishable food, gift cards, winter gear and donations for the strikers. The event is being organized by the media team for the "We Rise Fighting! Labor Podcast" and has already reached national acclaim, as Tom Morello of American rock band Rage Against The Machine tweeted about it.

The union has been encouraging them to look for other work, but also incentivizing them to stay on the picket line, offering strike pay. Strikers as paid $400 a week if they complete a strike shift, which has been reduced from six hours to four hours due to the change in temperature.

The union is making sure its workers are getting food from the pantry located in its union hall, as well as providing them with gear like coats, gloves and hand warmers. Warming tents have also been set up at several locations on the picket line on Oakes Road. Other organizations, like the Democratic Party of Racine, and even locals driving past the strikers have provided food, clothes and children’s Christmas presents to the strikers.

Despite the cold weather, many of the strikers are keeping the hope in their hearts that a solution to the strike might be found soon, such as Ana and Ernesto Hernandez, who have been working at CNH for 12 years.

The Hernandezes have two older children at home, one of whom recently graduated high school, so they’re old enough to know things will look different this year. Ana said Christmas for the family “won’t be the same.”

Ernesto said that they have to stretch every dollar they have, only spending money on what they need.

Ana believes the strikers are still fighting for a good reason, even if CNH’s actions don’t make sense. She, as well as others in the picket line, have faith that things will be better soon.

For now, the strikers are still in line seven months out, braving the cold weather and making their voices heard, for as long as it takes.

“It’s hard,” Ana said, “but it will be all right.”