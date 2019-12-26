Christmas miracle: Four lanes open on I-94 from Illlinois state line to Highway G

In what is perhaps the best Christmas gift of all of southeastern Wisconsin, Interstate 94 is now officially four lanes in both directions from the Illinois state line to Highway G in Racine County, the state Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.

The opening represents the end of more than 1½ years of constant road work that has wreaked havoc on travel between Chicago and Milwaukee. Crashes spiked, traffic enforcement dropped and travel times slowed throughout the course of the Interstate 94 North-South project, which is widening the interstate from three to four lanes in both directions from the state line to College Avenue in Milwaukee County.

Crews first began the 35-mile reconstruction a decade ago and the interstate was widening from the state line to Highway 142 in Kenosha County, but funds were frozen in 2011 under former Gov. Scott Walker. Work on the final 18 miles resumed in 2018 on a greatly quickened schedule as part of Foxconn Technology Group’s state incentive package.

