Christmas in the Barn canceled

The annual Christmas in the Barn live Nativity at the John Squire Farm has been canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Journal Time file photo
Journal Times staff
DOVER — Another popular annual event has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Members of English Settlement United Methodist Church announced that the 52nd annual Christmas in the Barn event at the John Square farm will not be held this year.
"It is with a heavy heart that we need to inform the families in our communities that the Christmas in the Barn service which is held at the John Squire farm has been canceled for safety and health reasons," said Judith A. Bratz, a member of the church. "We appreciate the love and support we have received over the years from our families and our communities."
The popular Christmas live Nativity event every Dec. 24 featured church members portraying angels, shepherds, wise men and innkeepers. Visitors would sit on straw bales as scripture is read and carols are sung. A special solo was sung by church members and hot cocoa, coffee and Christmas cookies were served.
"The congregation of English Settlement United Methodist Church wishes you and your families a Merry Christmas and until we meet again May the good Lord hold you all in the palm of his hands," continued Bratz.
Wisconsin Christmas Carnival of Lights
People enjoy the Jellystone Park Camp-Resort’s annual Wisconsin Christmas Carnival of Lights Tuesday evening, Dec. 6, 2016, at the park. The light show features more than 1.5 million twinkling lights and holiday scenes displayed throughout a mile-long trail that families can enjoy from the comfort of their vehicles. The light show is open through Dec. 31 at Jellystone Park Camp-Resort, 8425 Highway 38. It is closed Dec. 25. Hours are 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The admission fee for carloads with up to eight people is $20; $30 for limos, mini buses and large passenger vans, and $35 for other large buses and motor homes.
Members of the Callewaert family from Union Grove enjoy the Jellystone Park Camp-Resort’s annual Wisconsin Christmas Carnival of Lights on Tuesday evening at the park. The light show features more than 1.5 million twinkling lights and holiday scenes displayed throughout a mile-long trail that families can enjoy from the comfort of their vehicles. The light show is open through Dec. 31 at Jellystone Park Camp-Resort, 8425 Highway 38. It is closed Dec. 25. Hours are 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The admission fee for carloads with up to eight people is $20; $30 for limos, mini buses and large passenger vans, and $35 for other large buses and motor homes.
The entrance to Santa's Workshop at Jellystone Park Camp-Resort’s annual Wisconsin Christmas Carnival of Lights is shown in this 2016 file photo. The Carnival of Lights is scheduled to open this year on Nov. 30.
