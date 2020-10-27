Christmas in the Barn canceled

DOVER — Another popular annual event has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Members of English Settlement United Methodist Church announced that the 52nd annual Christmas in the Barn event at the John Square farm will not be held this year.

"It is with a heavy heart that we need to inform the families in our communities that the Christmas in the Barn service which is held at the John Squire farm has been canceled for safety and health reasons," said Judith A. Bratz, a member of the church. "We appreciate the love and support we have received over the years from our families and our communities."

The popular Christmas live Nativity event every Dec. 24 featured church members portraying angels, shepherds, wise men and innkeepers. Visitors would sit on straw bales as scripture is read and carols are sung. A special solo was sung by church members and hot cocoa, coffee and Christmas cookies were served.

"The congregation of English Settlement United Methodist Church wishes you and your families a Merry Christmas and until we meet again May the good Lord hold you all in the palm of his hands," continued Bratz.

