KENOSHA — The Durkee Mansion is lavishly decorated for the period in celebration of Christmas. The former home of Sen. Charles Durkee was built in the 1860s and is decorated for the holiday season by volunteers.

Scheduled holiday hours are: 1:30-5 p.m. Dec. 3-7, and 1:30 to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Dec. 8-Jan. 13. There is no admission fee.

Mrs. Claus’ Café featuring café refreshments and cookie decorating is scheduled to take place from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Dec. 8-9 in Founders Hall at Kemper Center.

The fifth annual Christmas Ballroom Dance is scheduled to take place from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, in the Simmons Auditorium at Kemper Center. It will feature the featuring big band music of The Southport Sound. Admission is $15.

For more information or to check on weather cancellations, call 262-925-8040 or go to www.kempercenter.com.

