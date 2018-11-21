KENOSHA — Christmas will come alive with various events in Kenosha in the coming days and weeks.
The 21st annual Gallery of Trees will open with the annual Opening Night Gala from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24, at the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave.
The evening will feature an exhibition, auction and raffle of creatively decorated Christmas trees, wreaths and mantle pieces throughout the entire mansion, once occupied James and Janet Anderson, a family with connections to three of Kenosha’s most influential industries: American Brass, Simmons Mattress and Jockey International.
Admission is $25. A cash bar will be available.
The Gallery of Trees will continue Nov. 25-Dec. 2. Hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Nov. 25; 1 to 7 p.m. Nov. 26-30, and from 1 to 5 p.m. Dec. 1-2. There is no admission fee.
Kemper Center
The Durkee Mansion open house and raffle is scheduled to be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 25, at the Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave. “Woodland Birds & Berries” is the theme this year. The historic mansion is lavishly decorated for the period in celebration of Christmas. The former home of Sen. Charles Durkee was built in the 1860s and is decorated for the holiday season by volunteers.
Scheduled holiday hours are: 1:30-7 p.m. Nov. 26-30; 1:30-5 p.m. Dec. 1-7, and 1:30 to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Dec. 8-Jan. 13. There is no admission fee.
Mrs. Claus’ Café featuring café refreshments and cookie decorating is scheduled to take place from 1:30 to 5 p.m. Nov. 25 and Dec. 1-2, and from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Dec. 8-9 in Founders Hall at Kemper Center.
The eighth annual Snowflake Jazz Free Community Concert featuring the John Crawford Jazz Band is scheduled to be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, in Simmons Auditorium at Kemper Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. There is no admission fee.
The fifth annual Christmas Ballroom Dance is scheduled to take place from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, in the Simmons Auditorium at Kemper Center. It will feature the featuring big band music of The Southport Sound. Admission is $15.
For more information or to check on weather cancellations, call 262-925-8040 or go to www.kempercenter.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.