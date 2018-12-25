Try 1 month for 99¢
Garage fire
A Christmas Eve garage fire started by a grill/smoker at 4625 Spring Street caused approximately $50,000 in damages. 

 Courtesy of South Shore Fire Department

MOUNT PLEASANT — A garage fire, started on Christmas Eve by a smoker/grill being used too close to combustible materials caused approximately $50,000 in damages. 

Firefighters were dispatched at 2:52 p.m. to 4625 Spring Street, and found a three-car detached wood-frame garage "fully involved in fire" when they arrived, according to a press statement from the South Shore Fire Department. 

Firefighters had the blaze under control by 3:08 p.m., but were hampered by a downed live electrical wire that was arcing, limiting access to one side of the garage. 

Inside the garage at the time of the fire were two motorcycles, tools and miscellaneous household items. No injuries were reported. 

In the statement, the South Shore Fire Department reminded the public that propane and charcoal grills and smokers should not be used inside of buildings and should be kept away from combustible materials such as walls and fences.

Assisting South Shore Fire Department at the scene were the Caledonia Fire Department, Mount Pleasant Police Department and We Energies. 

Reporter

Caitlin Sievers

