GOVERNMENT BUILDINGS: Most offices closed on Monday, Dec. 24 and Tuesday, Dec. 25.

BANKS: Hours vary with most banks closed on Monday, Dec. 24 and Tuesday, Dec. 25. Check with your financial institution for hours.

BUS: The RYDE System will terminate bus services early on Monday, Dec. 24. There is no bus service on Tuesday, Dec. 25. For more information, call 262-637-9000 or go to www.cityofracine.org/Racine-Transit.

MAIL: Most post offices and mail collection will have varying hours on Monday, Dec. 24. Post offices are closed and there is no mail collection on Tuesday, Dec. 25.

GARBAGE PICKUP: Burlington, Caledonia, Waterford and Wind Point — There will be no solid waste or recycling collections on Tuesday, Dec. 25. Tuesday through Friday collections will be delayed by one day. City of Racine — There will be no solid waste or recycling collection on Monday, Dec. 24 or Tuesday, Dec. 25.

THE JOURNAL TIMES: Office closed on Monday, Dec. 24 and Tuesday, Dec. 25. For a missed paper, call 262-634-3322 between 6:30 and 10:30 a.m.

