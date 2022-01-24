Christmas cocoa caper: A burglar swiped this Racine County church's hot chocolate before holiday parade

BURLINGTON — A hot cocoa bandit may be on the loose, but police say the trail has gone cold.

The search heated up Dec. 2 when officials at Cross Lutheran Church called police to report more than 200 boxes of hot cocoa mix had gone missing inside the church. The following night, Cross Lutheran members were planning to hand out 1,250 packets of hot cocoa mix to spectators along the route of Burlington’s annual Christmas parade.

Emergency replacements purchased from a nearby Walmart store would allow the parade festivities to go ahead. But church leaders still want to know: What had become of their hot cocoa?

Burlington police responded to the scene at 126 Chapel Trail and scoured the church grounds in a burglary investigation.

“We did not locate anyone or any signs of forced entry,” Police Officer Anthony Romano wrote in his report. “The hot chocolate was missing.”

The estimated value of the loss was $280, which the church had spent to place an order via Amazon for 240 boxes of Swiss Miss Milk Chocolate mix, each box containing eight packets.

In the days leading up to the Dec. 3 holiday parade, church members were affixing labels to each packet, with information about Cross Lutheran. The theme of the parade was, “Frozen Fantasy,” so each cocoa packet included the church’s message: “Let God’s love forever warm your frozen heart.”

Cross Lutheran would have a float in the parade, and congregation members wanted to distribute hot cocoa to spectators along the route.

Joshua Kuehn, outreach chairman and a member of the church council, arrived with his daughter about 3 p.m. Dec. 2 to label more hot cocoa packets. But boxes of Swiss Miss that were supposed to be just inside the church’s front entrance were nowhere to be found.

Kuehn said it took a while before he realized that the hot cocoa had been stolen.

“It was confusing at first,” he said. “It was very disappointing that someone would come into our church like that.”

While Kuehn and his daughter ran to Walmart to buy more Swiss Miss, police searched the area, took photographs for evidence, and checked neighboring property owners for security video. The church, which has about 250 families in the congregation, was not equipped with security cameras.

Investigators discovered that the church’s pastor, the Rev. John Brink, had accidentally left the front door unlocked the night before. Brink told police he was unsure when the hot cocoa had gone missing, and he wanted the investigation closed.

Brink later said he did not think the police should have been involved, and that a church’s loss of hot cocoa mix should not take up police resources when there are more serious crimes happening.

“I thought it was ridiculous that we called police,” he said.

After police found no relevant security video footage and no sign of the missing hot cocoa mix, they reported Jan. 17 that the investigation had reached a standstill.

“There are no leads or suspects at this time,” police records state.

Cross Lutheran members were able to join the Christmas parade and distribute their emergency replacement hot cocoa stockpile.

Brink said he remains uncertain whether the hot cocoa was stolen or whether it was misplaced, or whether it ever really arrived from Amazon. “If someone needed hot chocolate more than we did, OK,” he said. “I’m at a loss.”

Kuehn speculated that someone found the front door unlocked, but rather than search for valuables, they just quickly grabbed the hot chocolate. The box shipped by Amazon was not labeled on the outside, Kuehn said, so the thief might not have known what he or she was taking.

“They might’ve thought it was more valuable than it was,” he said. “If you’re stealing from a church, you’re probably going to grab and run. They were probably pretty disappointed.”

