CALEDONIA — The Wisconsin Christmas Carnival of Lights is scheduled to be held through Dec. 31 at Jellystone Park Camp-Resort, 8425 Highway 38.
The light show features more than 1.5 million twinkling lights and holiday scenes, from life-size gingerbread houses to Green Bay Packer and patriotic-themed displays, including a 50-by-30-foot American flag choreographed to holiday music. Families may enjoy the mile-long trail from the comfort of their vehicles or from Santa’s sleigh.
Guests will see new moving displays and Evy the talking Christmas tree, an animatronic, 7-foot character who made his debut last year and talks and sings to visitors of all ages. Evy will be located inside Santa’s Workshop, where guests can visit with Santa and enjoy hot beverages. Santa is at the workshop and available for photos every Wednesday, 6-8:30 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 5:30-9:30 p.m., through Dec. 22.
Santa’s giant sleigh, which seats 43 guests in tiered seating, will also travel through the light show and give families the opportunity to experience the show in a whole new way. Reservations to ride on the sleigh may be made at www.wichristmascarnival.com/sleighrides.
Hours are 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The entry fee for carloads with up to eight people is $20; $30 for limos, mini buses and large passenger vans, and $35 for greyhound and other large buses and large motor homes. Payment is cash only. Gift certificates are available.
Service personnel including EMS, firefighters, police officers and nurses will pay $10 for off a single car admission on Thursday, Nov. 29.
Wisconsin’s Christmas Carnival of Lights will be donating $1 per car, up to 4,000 cars to the Ronald McDonald House to go towards their cause. Ronald McDonald House is a “home away from home” for families whose lives have been disrupted as a result of their child’s illness or injury.
For more information, go to www.wichristmascarnival.com or call 262-835-2565.
