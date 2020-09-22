Christian Faith Fellowship Church celebrates faith and community during tough times

CALEDONIA — More than 120 congregation members and a wide cross-section of leaders from Racine area government, religion and business came together Sunday evening as Christian Faith Fellowship Church held a “New Sanctuary Celebration and Tribute to the Community” ceremony to honor local leaders who have served “above and beyond” in the uncertain times of pandemic and social unrest.
The 250-member congregation, founded in 2006, was marking the ongoing construction of a new 700-seat sanctuary, to be completed within the next year at the church at 3303 Nicholson Road. Husband-and-wife ministers Willie and Patricia Scott are co-pastors at the church.
“There is a Scripture reading that a merry heart doeth good like a medicine, but a depressed spirit will dry up your bones — the marrow of our bones, our DNA,” Pastor Willie Scott said. “When we are depressed and we are sad, it literally makes us sick — physically, mentally, emotionally, spiritually. We have been going through so many things this year.”
Butler focuses on faith, teamwork
Former Green Bay Packer star LeRoy Butler, a member of the congregation, talked about the importance of developing his faith, recalling his Christian upbringing in Jacksonville, Fla., and the importance of teammate Reggie White, who died in 2004 at age 43 from a cardiac issue.
“I just really believe that God gave me the ability to ignore anything negative and to lead by example,” he said. “If I do that, everything will be fine.”
In the midst of the social unrest and global pandemic that have characterized 2020, Butler stressed the importance of teamwork in coming together to meet the challenges of these times, drawing on his experiences with the Green Bay Packers.
“That’s what it’s about — teamwork,” he said. “One team, one dream — that’s how you win.”
The congregation honored numerous community, governmental and business leaders with engraved plaques.
Honorees included Racine Mayor Cory Mason, Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave and Racine Police Chief Art Howell.
Posthumously honored was late 24-year Racine Police Department Officer John Hetland, who was killed off duty while trying to intervene in an attempted June 17, 2019 armed robbery at Teezer’s Pub in Racine.
Mason stresses patience, kindness, faith
Mason noted his recent reflections on patience. “My grandfather used to say patience is a dull virtue, but it’s also one of the most important ones,” the mayor said.
“I think 2020 is a year that we’re going to remember for a long, long time,” Mason said. “It has been a hard year like no other. Understandably it has tested us. How do we get through it?”
Mason, in part, credited a “great community,” praising the contributions of elected governmental officials, public health officials and nurses, National Guard citizen soldiers, emergency first responders, and essential business and services workers, among others.
“That has been an amazing level of generosity,” Mason said. “To have a night like tonight to spend a couple minutes with a little bit of gratitude and a little bit of grace … that’s a great thing.”
Mason called for “everyone to give each other a little bit of patience and a little more kindness” in an “extraordinary” time in history.
“Be kind to one another,” Mason said. “I know that that sounds like such a simple thing to say, but it really makes a difference.”
Also important in getting through these unprecedented times, Mason said, is faith.
“Praising God’s name in all of this is, I think, such a critical part of getting to the other side with love and grace and patience and faith.”
Steil: Look for God’s hidden grace
Sunday night’s closing speaker was U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., who represents Racine County in Congress.
“The work of County Executive Delagrave, Mayor Mason, Chief Howell and others across this community speaks volumes about our community and what makes this a great place to live,” Steil said. “It’s easy to look just at the negative and challenging parts of 2020, but it’s also an opportunity to look at what makes our community so terrific, it’s an opportunity to look at God’s grace hidden in sometimes in the most challenging of times.”
Also honored Sunday were:
- Members of the local COVID-19 Response Team – Dottie-Kay Bowersox, Brian Albrecht, Ali Haigh, Ralph Malicki, Jim Henderson, Greg Mueller, Jenny Trick, Dr. Lyndsay Knoell, Jackie Bratz and Kelly Kruse.
- Three Racine-area religious leaders – Pastor Melvin Hargrove of Zoe Outreach Ministries, Pastor Ernest Ni’a of Wayman African Methodist Episcopal Church, and Bishop Lawrence Kirby of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church.
- Area companies that provided a combined $170,000 in monetary donations and/or free labor to Christian Faith Fellowship in support of the ongoing construction of a new 700-seat sanctuary, anticipated to be completed within the next year — Roman’s Grading Service, Justin and Jody Niemyiski, Hillside Construction, Beardsley Construction, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, and Gleason Redi-Mix.
