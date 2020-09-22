Christian Faith Fellowship Church celebrates faith and community during tough times

Mason, in part, credited a “great community,” praising the contributions of elected governmental officials, public health officials and nurses, National Guard citizen soldiers, emergency first responders, and essential business and services workers, among others.

“That has been an amazing level of generosity,” Mason said. “To have a night like tonight to spend a couple minutes with a little bit of gratitude and a little bit of grace … that’s a great thing.”

Mason called for “everyone to give each other a little bit of patience and a little more kindness” in an “extraordinary” time in history.

“Be kind to one another,” Mason said. “I know that that sounds like such a simple thing to say, but it really makes a difference.”

Also important in getting through these unprecedented times, Mason said, is faith.

“Praising God’s name in all of this is, I think, such a critical part of getting to the other side with love and grace and patience and faith.”

Steil: Look for God’s hidden grace

Sunday night’s closing speaker was U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., who represents Racine County in Congress.