CALEDONIA — Village Administrator Tom Christensen has changed his mind and intends to stay in his position for about two more years, rather than retire in April as he previously announced.
“I was having second thoughts when I finished up the budget,” Christensen said, referring to the budget-making process he led and which concluded in September.
Even when Christensen announced his planned retirement on Sept. 17, he had said he had “mixed feelings” about leaving and that “things are looking up in Caledonia.”
Christensen has lived in the village for nearly 30 years. He also was a Racine Police Department deputy chief, but retired in 2011 after 32 years of service.
He became Caledonia’s village administrator in March 2015 after a stint as an administrator in the Racine County Emergency Communications Department.
Village President Jim Dobbs, himself a retired Racine police officer, was delighted and relieved when Christensen hinted he might want to stick around.
“I am very happy,” Dobbs said Monday. “We’d hate to lose the institutional knowledge that he (Christensen) has acquired over the last several years.”
“I spoke with the village president and several of the trustees, and it was clear they were interested in keeping me around,” Christensen said of his change of heart.
Christensen will continue to play a crucial role as Caledonia expects to expand in the coming years, particularly in regards to serving as a go-between for elected officials and the businesses looking to develop in the village, particularly along the Interstate 94 corridor.
“Everything we’ve started in the Caledonia Business Park and with Tax Increment District 4 and closing up the Western Publishing building … I didn’t want to miss that,” Christensen said.
For the next two years, the village administrator’s salary has been set at $125,000 with no merit increases over those two years and no contributions toward retirement or health insurance, which was approved at a Village Board meeting on Nov. 19. When Christensen took the position in 2015, he was paid $92,000.
