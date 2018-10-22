RACINE COUNTY — An often overlooked position, the clerk of circuit court is essential to Racine County’s justice system.
“The clerk’s office provides the administrative link between the judiciary, the County Board and the public,” according to the county’s website.
The clerk of circuit court is the “keeper of the records” for cases filed in Racine. Other duties include jury management; court administration; and keeping records for all the money collected or distributed for fines, forfeitures, bail and reimbursements. Pay for the position is $78,132.
Although Republican Sam Christensen, 42, has been serving as the Racine County clerk of circuit court for four years, this is the first time he’s been up for election. He was appointed in August 2015 after his predecessor died unexpectedly.
Christensen is facing Connie Cobb Madsen, 59, a Racine native who is running as a Democrat, in the Nov. 6 election.
If she wins, Madsen said, this will be the first time she’s been elected to public office. But she’s no stranger to the court system, having served as a police officer and coordinator for the District Attorney’s Victim Witness Protection program in Racine County, followed by five years as a clerk, treasurer and magistrate for two different cities in Alabama.
Following are answers the candidates provided on topical issues in the campaign. Candidates’ answers are listed in alphabetical order and some of them have been shortened for length. To see the candidates’ responses to questions on prison reform and the concentration of power in the governor’s office, click on this story online at journaltimes.com/elections.
What motivated you to run for office?
Christensen: I believe in our judicial system, the Clerk of Courts’ Office and in the vital service we provide to the public. This office needs to be run by someone who is committed to our community and to serving Racine County residents. I stepped up in a time of need to lead the office and I am committed to continuing the job.
Madsen: I became aware of problems with the Clerk of Courts’ Office’s because of a personal experience in which the clerk’s office was not helpful. I told myself at that time I would one day run for clerk of court. I continued to see these same problems arise through my 11 years working for the District Attorney’s Victim Witness Program. I saw no positive changes in the way customer service was handled. This reaffirmed in me that I should run for this office.
What changes would you bring to the position if you are elected/re-elected?
Christensen: I’ve overseen a significant amount of change in the last three years, most being improvements in ways we can better communicate effectively with Racine County residents. We implemented email and text message reminders for litigants and jurors. We overhauled our county website, updated our Google profile and joined Facebook. We implemented electronic filing and digitized over 2 million documents, making accessing records much easier. We overhauled our severely out-of-date courtroom sound systems, adding hearing-assisted devices so all parties can participate equally in court activities.
Madsen: The biggest concern I have is the customer service provided to citizens when they come to the Clerk of Circuit Court’s Office. I would first spend time observing the staff, getting to know them, listening to their concerns and suggestions before any changes would be made. After this initial assessment, I would meet with the staff to review the perceived problems as well as the positive statements that others have brought to my attention. As a team, we would create plans for addressing these issues. I would then implement goals and objectives that would direct the staff and benefit the court.
What is something you think Racine’s court system is doing well and would look to maintain if you are elected?
Christensen: The courts are not the same as when I first started with the office 16 years ago. Today, we’re much more focused on technology and innovation and customer service, and that needs to continue.
We need to continue our transition to electronic records, which will be completed by the end of 2019. We continue to focus our staff on how to effectively serve Racine County residents with respect and compassion and to be a referral agent when we are not able to meet an individual’s needs. The courts have a significant budget and we need to continue to be fiscally responsible, meaning resourceful with our collections and frugal with expenditures. We have an obligation to the taxpayers of this county to ensure that their money is spent wisely and not wasted.
Madsen: The mechanics of the office appear to be working well and the relationship with the various courts and judges appear to be functioning smoothly. The tasks mandated by statue, such as e-filing and monthly reporting, will of course continue. Training and cross-training have always been a high priority for me as I believe that the better the staff is trained, the more efficient and consistent service will be provided.
What makes you a quality clerk of circuit court candidate?
Christensen: I have the required skills and experience to do the job successfully. I truly care about the quality of our work, the integrity of the office and the court system, the people that I work with, and the public I serve. I have a genuine commitment to this county and strong desire to be a public servant. I take great pride in what this county and this office does.
Madsen: My past work experience, as well as being the person that I am, makes me the best candidate for clerk of circuit court. I am driven, I am not afraid of a challenge and I am an effective leader. I will set the example for the staff to follow and will do everything in my power to ensure that they have what they need to get the job done in a professional and consistent manner that will be appreciated by the citizens of Racine County. I will diligently follow the statutory responsibilities of the state and will do what is required of me.
What past experience best prepares you for the role of clerk of circuit court?
Christensen: I’ve been successfully in the role of the clerk of circuit court for the last three years. I was the person chosen by the Racine County judges in 2015 after application, interviews, and research had been done. I’ve been with the Racine County Clerk of Circuit Court’s Office for the last 16 years. I started at the bottom and worked my way up. I have experience in all of the various divisions of the court system from the family court to felony court. I know what makes our system different from other offices across the state and I know where to find the answers to just about any issue that can come up.
Madsen: My first job in high school was with the McDonald’s Corporation. With ketchup in my veins, I worked through high school and college and then into their management program after college.
My first exposure to the court system was while I was working in law enforcement. This work experience gave me the opportunity to see how the criminal justice system works from arrest through sentencing. The most rewarding and relevant experience came as the Coordinator of the Racine County Victim Witness Program. The program exposed me to the daily operations of the county and specifically the circuit court system
While living in Alabama, I had the distinct privilege of being appointed as city clerk in a small municipality that was struggling financially and under political mismanagement. Because of their situation, I volunteered to work several months without pay knowing that I was providing a needed service to them. Though it was the toughest job I have ever worked, it challenged me beyond any way I could ever imagine. I wrote resolutions, policy and procedures, handled all personnel matters, conducted all financial business, and recorded and prepared the minutes for the City Council.
As tough as these jobs were, I know that it was only preparing me for my future endeavor, which is being the next clerk of circuit court for Racine County.
