Chris Tarwid Contracting will help you not have a scare with basement repair this fall

How long has Chris Tarwid Contracting been in business, and what areas do you serve?

We have been in business for over 15 years and we serve southeastern Wisconsin.

As a homeowner, what warning signs can I look for to see if I need to get my basement repaired?

You can look for stress cracks, structural cracks, mold on the walls, efflorescence on the walls, any lines of moisture showing along your walls near your floor.

How long do jobs typically take?

Interior drain tile systems can be done as quick as one day, sometimes longer depending of course. Some foundation jobs can go for a couple days to a week and the big jobs longer.

How do you determine the solution for my problem?

We conduct a professional inspection to determine the best solution.

How important is it to get basement repairs done before winter comes? How hard can winter be on a basement or the foundation of a house?