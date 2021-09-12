Chris Tarwid Contracting will help you not have a scare with basement repair this fall

Tracing back and following the footsteps of Richard Tarwid, grandfather to Chris Tarwid and a well-known contractor in the area, we can see today how his legacy has developed Chris into a successful business owner. Chris specializes in basement waterproofing and foundational structural repairs and more in his business, Chris Tarwid Contracting.
Basement repair is an intimidating subject that Chris has been involved in for his whole life. He recommends having your basement handled by a trusted professional. As summer closes out and the weather transforms even the most sunny skies into torrential downpours of rain, you are faced with questions about your basement waterproofing system. Chris Tarwid Contracting is here to help keep your house dry, safe and warm.
A Journal Times reporter followed Chris Tarwid to a job site in Somers and asked him the following questions that a typical homeowner asks:
Q: What is basement waterproofing and what is foundation structural repair?
A: Basement waterproofing is a system that directs water to a better place and keeps your home dry. Foundation structural repairs includes, well actually, it includes a lot. We do a lot of foundation restoration jobs, foundation reinforcing, structural repairs, straightening walls, rebuilding walls, anything to do with existing basement foundation walls.
How long has Chris Tarwid Contracting been in business, and what areas do you serve?
We have been in business for over 15 years and we serve southeastern Wisconsin.
As a homeowner, what warning signs can I look for to see if I need to get my basement repaired?
You can look for stress cracks, structural cracks, mold on the walls, efflorescence on the walls, any lines of moisture showing along your walls near your floor.
How long do jobs typically take?
Interior drain tile systems can be done as quick as one day, sometimes longer depending of course. Some foundation jobs can go for a couple days to a week and the big jobs longer.
How do you determine the solution for my problem?
We conduct a professional inspection to determine the best solution.
How important is it to get basement repairs done before winter comes? How hard can winter be on a basement or the foundation of a house?
Wisconsin weather is what creates a lot of these problems because of freezing and thawing snow in the winter. It also rains a lot in winter, surprisingly. The ground freezes and expands, and moisture will get inside the cracks and freeze and expand and it blows walls out. It’s very important that a homeowner protects their house from these problems.
What’s your guarantee?
We guarantee our system will work for 15 years keeping your basement dry.
If I don’t have a basement, what services can you provide?
We do grading around perimeters of houses, just to direct the water away from the house, making sure no water gets in the crawlspace or underneath the slab—whatever the house is built on. We also do tuckpointing brick for brick houses. We also have masonry specialists.
If I already had my basement repaired by Chris Tarwid Contracting, what else can I do?
Please leave us a review on our website or on Google reviews!