Choral Arts Society presents virtual concert

RACINE — The Choral Arts Society of Southeastern Wisconsin (CAS) will present "RETRO," a virtual concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, on the Choral Arts Society YouTube channel.

Music from past CAS concerts and reflections by CAS members and friends will be woven together for this unique presentation. A video-conference “afterglow” will follow.

"RETRO" will feature works by local composers Antonio Rodrigues-Pavao and Karel Suchy. CAS has worked closely with these composers and premiered some of their compositions. Rodrigues-Pavao’s “Sam was a Man” enhances the text’s poignancy and humor. Suchy’s “Sound Poems Inspired by Nosferatu” will set the mood for the Halloween weekend.

People close to CAS, including current and past board presidents, will present comments on the chorus and on their personal involvement. James Schatzman, artistic director, will include his remarks and will be available for conversation during the video chat.

There is no fee to view the presentation, however, donations will be accepted.

Despite the pandemic, CAS is committed to furthering its mission to present works by living composers and choral masterworks. In 2020-2021, CAS will create opportunities to connect with its audience and bring the beauty of the arts to people's homes. For more information, go to choralartsonline.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0