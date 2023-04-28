RACINE — Two Racine Unified School District students get to kick back with a Milwaukee Buck this weekend.

Bucks player MarJon Beauchamp’s organization, the Beauchamp Foundation, works to give back to communities, schools and children. Beauchamp approached the Racine Police Department Community Oriented Policing unit and asked what he could do to give back.

RPD Officer Travis Brady of the Community Oriented Policing House at 2437 Anthony Lane worked with RUSD staff to select Maurice Bryant, a first grader at Roosevelt Elementary School, and Levar Carter, a sixth grader at Jerstad-Agerholm School, to spend Saturday with Beauchamp.

Brady, along with RPD Sgt. Kristi Wilcox and RUSD staff, are picking up the boys at their homes in an RPD police car and taking them to Milwaukee.

Beauchamp is expected to give the boys a tour of Fiserv Forum stadium, play basketball, go shopping and have dinner with them.

“I want to chop it up with you guys and build that relationship with you guys,” Beauchamp said over a video to the kids. “I’m here for you guys, for sure. Can’t wait to meet you guys.”

Joy and inspiration

The two students were greeted at their respective schools on Thursday by Brady and RUSD staff to give them the news they were chosen for the opportunity.

Once they watched the prerecorded video of Beauchamp and accepted his offer to hang, Brady handed them a giant “ticket” to bring with them on Saturday.

Brady said the students were selected because of their age and gender — elementary and middle school aged boys are the most “at risk,” he said.

Beauchamp is expected to inspire the students, telling them they can do whatever they want, whether it’s playing basketball, pursuing an education or getting a job.

Carter was chosen for the experience because of the challenges he’s recently gone through. His mother, Lasheky Hill, has been missing since the end of last month. Family members are losing faith she’s still alive.

Carter has grappled with the fact his mother may not walk through his door ever again.

“We wanted to give him a little bit of joy,” Brady said. “We wanted to shower him with love. He went through a horrible tragedy as a child … if someone could use some positive excitement, it’d be him.”

Bryant was chosen for the experience because of his special connection with Beauchamp.

In January, the rookie forward for the Bucks hosted a school supply giveaway at Roosevelt Elementary, and at that time, Bryant expressed how glad he was that Beauchamp came. Beauchamp hugged Bryant.

Bryant has been talking about that hug every day ever since. And Beauchamp apparently remembered the hug as well.

“He was just loving on our community. He didn’t expect a hug,” Brady said. “It’s exciting to be a part of that and create positive relationships. I’m excited to see the kids’ joy.”

Bryant said he’s excited to see Beauchamp again on Saturday.

“I’m going to tell everybody,” he said.

