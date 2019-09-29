RACINE — Students in the Racine Parental Choice Program, nearly across the board, scored at least somewhat better than their counterparts at Racine Unified in math and English language arts in 2018-19 on the Wisconsin Forward and ACT standardized exams.
The only area where Unified students fared better was proficiency in math on the Forward exam, taken by students in grades 3-8. According to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, 21% of Unified students scored proficient or advanced in math on the forward, compared to 18% of RPCP students. The RPCP students did significantly better than Unified students in ELA on the ACT, with 27% of students scoring proficient or advanced, compared to 19.5% of Unified students.
Students in the Choice Program and Racine Unified both had low proficiency rates in math on the ACT, with 13% of RPCP students scoring proficient or advanced and 10% of Unified students scoring proficient or advanced. About 58% of Unified students scored below basic while 59% of RPCP students scored below basic as well.
State standardized test results for 2018-19 for both public schools and private schools that participate in Wisconsin’s three voucher programs were released Sept. 12. The voucher programs pay for students who meet certain requirements, including an income limit, to attend private school with payment provided by tax dollars. For Choice Program schools, only the scores of voucher students are released by DPI. The scores of privately paying students are not included.
Siena Catholic Schools, which educates the most private Choice Program students in the city, is focusing on growth.
The Siena system began to operate Racine’s five Catholic K8 schools and St. Catherine’s Middle and High School in 2018. Because the Department of Public Instruction reported test results for Siena schools individually for 2017-18 and reported them mostly as a system in 2018-19, making direct comparisons from year-to-year using DPI data isn’t possible. According to DPI, Siena educated 790 private Choice students in 2018-19, not including St. Rita and St. Lucy elementary schools, whose scores were reported separately from the Siena system for that year.
According to Todd Willems, director of schools for Siena, the system’s scores declined slightly overall in 2018-19, in line with what happened at other schools and districts across the state.
“We want to celebrate the good that is happening and push for more progress,” said Brenda White, president of Siena Catholic Schools. “We’re going to continue to be growth-minded.”
Although the system has some low math scores, with 12% of Siena students in grades 3-11 scoring proficient or advanced on state tests, and 54% scoring below basic, Willems said Siena is currently focused on improving literacy as that generally helps students across the board. These numbers exclude Saint Rita and Saint Lucy elementary schools.
“Literacy is our driving force,” Willems said. “If kids can read better, they will perform better in every way.”
Siena took a particularly hard look at Our Lady of Grace Academy last year, after its 2017-18 test results were the lowest in the system.
Students at Our Lady of Grace were 6% proficient in ELA in 2017-18 but increased to 14% proficient the following year. In 2017-18, 58% of students at the school were scoring below basic in ELA, but last year that number decreased to 45%.
“Our Lady of Grace Academy is the school that we really focused on implementing what we believe our vision is for the instructional model for all of Siena Catholic Schools,” Willems said.
He added that the system is taking that model and implementing pieces of it across the Siena system.
DPI reports the standardized test results for public schools and those in the private Choice Program differently. Public school and district results are reported in DPI’s searchable system that allows users to separate scores by test, grade, school and various student demographics. Choice scores are reported in PDF and Excel documents and do not include demographic information.
Highs and lows
The highest-scoring voucher school in Racine in 2018-19 was St. John’s Lutheran, with 42% of students scoring proficient or advanced in ELA and 39% proficient or advanced in math. St. John’s serves 92 choice students.
Trinity Lutheran School-Racine, which serves 96 Choice students, increased its scores significantly, with 33% of students proficient or advanced in ELA, up from 20% the previous year, and 40% proficient or advanced in math, up from 21% the previous year.
Hope Christian School:Via, in Racine, had some of the lowest scores with 9% of students proficient or advanced in ELA and 65% below basic in ELA and 17% proficient or advanced in math, down from 26% the previous year. Hope serves 140 Racine Choice students.
EverGreen Academy, which saw significant growth in its scores in 2017-18, had a drop in math scores in 2018-19. EverGreen, a K-8 school that serves 181 voucher students, had worked in the 2017-18 school year to increase its scores, but founder Grant Meier said parents and teachers wanted to shift back last year to an equal focus on all subjects, with less emphasis on testing.
Meier said that after receiving an “exceeds expectations” score from the state on its report card last year, the academy re-evaluated its commitment to subjects beyond reading and math.
“Test scores do not (and cannot) capture the diverse goals and priorities of families, because these tests are limited only to two subjects, namely math and reading,” Meier said in a letter to parents. “But parents value much more than test scores on just two subjects.”
“We entered this past school year determined to do the best we could on the Wisconsin Forward Exam,” Meier wrote. “But not at the expense of all the other things we wanted to provide and accomplish.”
EverGreen had the highest parental test opt-out rate of any choice school in Racine, at 14%.
