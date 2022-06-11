ChocolateFest flashback: New Jamboree event brings the crowds back to Burlington

BURLINGTON — The second year of the Burlington Jamboree has produced nearly ChocolateFest-sized attendance numbers averaging more than 4,000 people a day.

Organizers say the four-day summer kickoff event drew a total of 16,392 people during a Memorial Day weekend that delivered near-perfect outdoor festival weather conditions.

It was the second year since the Burlington Jamboree replaced ChocolateFest, as Burlington city leaders move away from the community’s longstanding “Chocolate City U.S.A.” slogan.

In its heyday, ChocolateFest was the biggest event in town, drawing crowds ranging from about 20,000 to more than 30,000 a year.

Bil Scherrer, head of the Jamboree organizing committee, said putting up attendance figures that nearly approach a ChocolateFest-sized crowd is encouraging for an event still in its infancy.

“It makes you feel good for all the time and energy you put in,” he said.

The success also is good news for nonprofits and businesses that help to present the Jamboree in exchange for a share of the proceeds.

Admission to the festival was free, but fest-goers paid for parking, food, beverages, carnival rides and other options.

For the dancers and parents of Foursis Dance & Gymnastics in Waterford, helping to manage one of the Jamboree parking lots has paid off with a $4,000 allocation from the festival.

Deanna Schicker, co-owner of the dance academy, said the Jamboree attracted a steady stream of patrons arriving by the carload, each paying $5 per vehicle for parking.

Not only did the Foursis Dance kids have fun working the parking lot, Schicker said, but their efforts will also help later to pay for a group of dancers to travel to a competition in Florida.

Schicker said she is impressed at how Scherrer and the other Jamboree organizers have created a growing new festival.

“They’ve done a great job,” she said. “They’re building each year.”

ChocolateFest, which was based on the longstanding presence of a Nestle chocolate plant in Burlington, began in the 1980s and grew into a blockbuster event with chocolate-themed attractions and games.

But when Burlington city leaders decided to undertake a rebranding effort, festival organizers changed directions, too, and resurrected the Jamboree name from long ago.

After starting out small in 2021, organizers this year filled the 15-acre festival grounds at 681 Maryland Ave. with more live music, new children’s rides, and more food vendors. The event opened May 27 and continued daily until May 30.

A few clouds gathered on opening day, but then fest-goers enjoyed a weekend of clear skies and pleasant temperatures.

Larry Laux, proprietor of the Pleasure Valley pig and duck races, said fans filled the stands for his unique farm critter exhibitions. Laux already is looking forward to coming back in 2023.

“It was a nice event,” he said. “We enjoyed it a lot.”

Unlike ChocolateFest admission rates of $3 to $8 a person, the Burlington Jamboree admission is free. Organizers kept track of attendance, however, by equipping volunteers with counters at the entrance gates this year.

No attendance numbers were compiled in 2021.

Mike Austin, president of the Burlington Lions Club, said the brisk turnout of adults and children this year bore a strong resemblance to the type of crowds that once came out for ChocolateFest.

“I don’t think it has lost a step,” Austin said of the new festival.

The Lions Club helped to run the beer tent, while Austin also assisted with parking cars.

Other groups helping to present the festival included the Burlington Kiwanis Club, Life Choices Inc., Riverwood Community Church, and St. Charles Catholic Church. The festival also has about 40 businesses, groups and individuals as sponsors, plus others that provide in-kind donations.

The volunteer organizing group does not release revenue numbers or partner allocations.

Scherrer said filling up the festival with a wide variety of family-friendly activities and attractions seems to be a winning formula for the Jamboree. Organizers are starting to consider options for 2023.

“It’s just a simple community event; that’s probably the way we’re going to go in the future,” Scherrer said. “And we’re already looking at how we can build on it.”

