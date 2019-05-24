ChocolateFest fireworks postponed until Saturday

BURLINGTON — Due to rainy weather, the fireworks planned for Friday at ChocolateFest have been postponed until Saturday evening.
The fireworks for this year’s festival were nearly eliminated after the festival lost its longtime corporate sponsor, Runzheimer International, a Waterford-based corporate travel and expense analysis firm. After the firm merged with Motus, a Boston-based equity firm, the company decided not to donate to the fireworks for ChocolateFest.
The display was saved after Community State Bank and Mangold Insurance came forward as a sponsor.
ChocolateFest, a festival that features chocolate, will be open through Monday on the festival grounds located at 681 Maryland Ave. The year's theme is "Viva Choco Vegas."
Festival events include the Chocolate Experience tent, live music throughout the day, hypnotist and magician Chris Jones, Granpa Cratchet puppet show, food and retail vendors, a commercial expo tent, petting zoo, Touch-A-Truck, NASCAR exhibit, chef demonstrations, helicopter rides and Kid Buck$ game show.
Hours and admission
Festival hours are 10 a.m. to midnight Saturday and Sunday and noon to 7 p.m. Monday.
Advance tickets cost $7 for ages 13 and older and $4 for children ages 5-12. There is no charge for ages 4 and younger. Tickets at the gate cost $8 for ages 13 and older and $5 for children ages 5-12. Community Impact Day for Love Inc. will be Monday when admission is $5. On-grounds parking costs $5.
For more information on the ChocolateFest schedules, activities and tickets, go to www.chocolatefest.com.
