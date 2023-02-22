BURLINGTON — Artifacts and collectibles from Burlington’s chocolate museum are going on the auction block to fund student scholarships as the museum closes its doors.

The public can submit bids starting Wednesday for a variety of items from the Chocolate Experience Museum, including statues, characters, wall hangings and other memorabilia collected during the past 20 years.

Proceeds from the online auction will fund the Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce annual scholarships for graduates from Burlington High School and Catholic Central High School.

The chamber announced recently that the chocolate museum is closing and being vacated.

M.T. Boyle, the chamber’s executive director, said officials decided to devote the auction proceeds to student scholarships so that the public can see its money going to a good cause.

The chamber provides four scholarships annually worth $500 each. If the auction is successful enough, Boyle said, the scholarships could be increased to $1,000 each.

“I wanted it to go a good place,” Boyle said. “This, to me, was perfect.”

The chocolate museum, which was housed in the chamber offices at 113 E. Chestnut St., opened in 2003 as an attraction for visitors who wanted to know more about Burlington’s deep ties with chocolate-maker Nestle.

Burlington adopted the slogan “Chocolate City U.S.A.” in 1987, based on the presence of Nestle’s candy plant at 637 S. Pine St.

But as Nestle underwent changes and chocolate became less of a fixture in town, Burlington has retooled its image.

As part of the community’s rebranding process, the chamber has closed the museum and is undertaking its own rebranding effort.

Aron Auctions, based in Wind Lake, has offered to conduct the online auction and help the chamber liquidate its unique chocolate-themed collection.

The auction is scheduled to continue until 6 p.m. March 5.

Auctioneer Nick Aron said nearly 200 items — or groups of items — will be offered to the highest bidder.

The museum features many hand-carved chocolate statues that have been preserved from past ChocolateFest events, including statues of Elvis Presley, Willie Nelson, and Bill and Hillary Clinton.

There also are old mascots, costumes, Nestle products, tins, stuffed animals, hats, model cars and other novelties.

Aron said he agreed to handle the auction for free as a donation to the chamber of commerce, partly because the collection was so unusual.

“It’s one of those one-of-a-kind auctions,” he said. “You’re never going to see another one like it.”