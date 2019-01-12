A map of the Burlington School Forest where the district will hold its first Chocolate City Snowshoe Shuffle.

Chocolate City Snowshoe shuffle

When: Saturday, February 16. Check-in begins at 7:30 a.m.

Registration: $35

To register, visit the Burlington Area School District’s Community Education page at www.basd.k12.wi.us/families/snowshoerace.cfm.

For more information, contact Bocock at dbocock@basd.k12.wi.us or 262-930-3606.