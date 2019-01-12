TOWN OF BURLINGTON — The Burlington Area School District is introducing a winter event during which walkers, runners and snowshoers (if there is snow) can explore the district’s 160-acre forest.
The Chocolate City Snowshoe Shuffle is scheduled to take place at the Burlington School Forest on Saturday, Feb. 16. Check-in begins at 7:30 a.m., with the first race starting at 9:30 a.m. The snowshoe race is open to ages 10 and up. Participants can choose from a 5K or a 10K route and can run or walk. Medals will be awarded to the top three finishers in each age group.
The Burlington School Forest, located on Highway J (English Settlement Avenue), south of Highway 142 and adjacent to the Bong State Recreation Area, is owned and maintained by the district and used for environmental education. The area is open to the public for recreation such as hiking.
“The district is looking for more opportunities to use its school forest,” said Dan Bocock, the district’s building and grounds director and the race organizer. “The trails have been improved to offer more recreational activities.”
Registration for the race costs $35. Participants registering before Jan. 20 will receive an embroidered stocking hat. The cost includes a post-race meal and a race photo.
Teams of five or more may also register in the following divisions: corporate, men’s, women’s, mixed, high school boys and high school girls. Awards will be given to the top team in each division and the team with the most participants who complete the race.
A limited number of snowshoes will be available to rent for an additional fee.
To register, visit the Burlington Area School District’s Community Education page at www.basd.k12.wi.us/families/snowshoerace.cfm. For more information, contact Bocock at dbocock@basd.k12.wi.us or by phone at 262-930-3606.
